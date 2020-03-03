Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) got burned from three-point land in its last two losses. Last Thursday, Wisconsin shot 11-for-21 from deep, and Sunday, Ohio State shot 11-for-23.

Both Wisconsin and Ohio State had guards get hot. The Badgers' redshirt junior D'Mitrik Trice scored 28 points, and shot 5-for-6 from three. The Buckeyes' sophomore Duane Washington had 20 points and was 5-for-7 from three.

U-M did not close out on shooters well enough, nor did it guard tight enough on the ball to limit the looks from both teams. But one of the main concerns that had U-M head coach Juwan Howard "searching for answers," was trying to stop opposing big men on the pick-and-pop. Wisconsin's Micah Potter came off the bench and hit 3-of-6 from range, and starter Aleem Ford hit 2-of-3. Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson hit 4-of-5 from deep.

We take a look at the Ohio State game and how U-M tried to slow down the Buckeyes' pick-and-pop attack, and what went wrong.

