News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-03 10:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Inside the Numbers: Wiscy, OSU Stretched U-M's Three-Point Defense

Drew Hallett • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@DrewCHallett
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

One week ago, Michigan was the hottest team in America. They had won five straight games and seven of their last eight and had been the nation’s best team in February according to T-Rank.

No more.

Michigan lost both of its contests last week: the first to Wisconsin at home, 81-74, and the second to Ohio State on the road, 77-63. It was a disappointing sequence of events for the Wolverines. Beforehand, they were powering their way towards a top 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and an outside shot at a share of the Big Ten championship. Now, with a road rumble with Maryland on deck on Sunday, they are hoping to stay above the 7 seed line.

So why did Michigan have this sudden backslide? Wisconsin and Ohio State exploited a vulnerability in Michigan’s shooting defense and then scorched the nylons from downtown.

Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson grabs rebounds over Michigan forward Isaiah Livers
Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson made 4-of-5 threes in Michigan's 77-63 loss to the Buckeyes. (Joseph Maiorana - USA TODAY Sports)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}