This column previously addressed how much Michigan missed junior forward Isaiah Livers, particularly on defense, and the lift Livers may bring the Wolverines after they mowed down Michigan State, 77-68, on Feb. 8 in his first game back after reaggravating his groin injury. The takeaway was that Michigan should resume being a top-15 team with Livers healthy on the court.

Michigan has not just been a top-15 team in the last two weeks though.

They have arguably been the best team in the country.