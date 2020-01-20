The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team had been ranked inside the AP top-25 ever since it won the Battle 4 Atlantis in late November, but fell out today following last Friday's loss at Iowa that dropped the club to 11-6.

The Maize and Blue remain right on the edge of the rankings despite their six losses, however, checking in at No. 28 nationally.

Iowa, on the other hand, leapt from unranked to No. 19 following its win over the Wolverines, and resides as one of five Big Ten teams inside this week's Associated Press poll.

Michigan State is the highest at No. 11, followed by Maryland at No. 17, the aforementioned Hawkeyes at No. 19, Illinois at No. 21 and Rutgers at No. 24.

It's worth noting that U-M's archrival, Ohio State, also fell out of the weekly top-25 after a blowout loss at Penn State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes have been in a free fall following their 11-1 start that saw them hit No. 3 in the nation at one point, having lost five of their last six games and each of the last three by double digits.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, their next two contests will be at home as they get set to host Penn State on Wednesday night and then Illinois on Saturday.