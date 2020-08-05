VanSumeren committed to Michigan last December over an offer from Central Michigan. He has since added scholarships from Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan State and Penn State

The Wolverines’ lone commit for next cycle, Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren , went from unranked to a 5.8 four-star.

The 2022 Rivals recruiting rankings are in the process of being updated, but Michigan fans got an early surprise on Wednesday.

“Michigan is the home state school,” VanSumeren told The Wolverine last month. “They offered me really early. It’s just a great school with football and academics as well. I really like the coaching staff. The hard work has paid off, but I’m not settling.”

I had a chance to see VanSumeren at a private training session last month.

Here is what I wrote about him:

“In the 2022 class, I was super impressed with Michigan defensive tackle commit Alex VanSumeren. The Essexville (Mich.) Garber product is a natural at the position and plays violently. VanSumeren's size immediately stood out to me. And when coupled with his speed and technique, it makes for a scary looking prospect.

“It's not surprising that VanSumeren has continued to add major offers. I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up a Top 100 kid once he gets more eyes on him. He checks the boxes, and Michigan needs to keep him in the fold.”

VanSumeren is the younger brother of Michigan junior Ben VanSumeren.

VanSumeren recorded 88 tackles and 11 sacks as sophomore.