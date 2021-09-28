Michigan DT Mazi Smith: Wisconsin Is Much Better Than Its Record Shows

Wisconsin is a 1-2 football team, but its two losses have come to No. 4 Penn State (16-10) and No. 9 Notre Dame (41-13), with their one win a blowout over Eastern Michigan (34-7). Time will tell what the Badgers wind up being, but their early-season struggles could be the product of a tough schedule. Wisconsin still controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West and certainly has plenty to play for. Its next opponent, undefeated No. 14 Michigan, also has high hopes as it heads into Madison Saturday. RELATED: Wisconsin's Paul Chryst On Michigan's 'Really Fast' Defense, Run Game, More RELATED: Wolverines In The NFL: Brady Surpasses 80,000 Yards, Lewan Bounces Back

Michigan Wolverines football defensive tackle Mazi Smith had three tackles against Rutgers last week. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara said Monday that the Wolverines' game against Rutgers last week, a 20-13 win in which they struggled throughout the second half, was a 'trap game.' But that won't be the case this week — Wisconsin has Michigan's full attention. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mazi Smith says he's expecting a battle, despite the Badgers ranking 67th nationally in total offense and 112th in scoring offense (19 points per game). "As a defense, you’ve got a team that is trying to really run it down your throat, and they have big, physical guys that have been getting the job done," Smith, who said he likes the Badgers' style of play, said. "The games that they’ve played don't reflect … the score doesn’t always respect how they played. When you turn on the film, you see a bunch of guys that are physical, and we’ve got to be the same way." The Wolverines' struggles against Wisconsin the last two seasons have been well-documented. The Badgers scored a combined 74 points and rushed for 700 yards in the two meetings, both Michigan losses, but the Wolverines are running a new defensive scheme and feel more confident this time around.

