Here's how the entire contest unfolded at the KFC Yum! Center:

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team fell tonight at Louisville, 58-43, while struggling to hit shots all night (shot just 26 percent for the game).

It took Michigan's offense three minutes to get on the board tonight, with senior center Jon Teske hitting a short jump hook to make it 2-2 at 17:02, after the Wolverines had missed their first five shots of the game.

The Cardinals were just as cold from the floor, however, and only held a 4-2 lead at the under-16 timeout.

Another short jump hook from Teske made it 6-4 Louisville at the 13:20 juncture, with his basket following a 1-for-10 start from the floor for Michigan and a 3-of-13 start for the Cardinals.

UL maintained a 7-4 advantage at the under-12 timeout, but the two teams were a combined 5-of-26 at that point.

Louisville's lead stood at 13-5 with 9:06 left in the half, but the offensive display from both clubs hadn't improved much, as they were a combined 7-of-33.

A 6-0 run gave UL an 18-5 edge at the under-8 timeout, and two free throws from sophomore guard David DeJulius made the score 22-9 with 5:04 to go in the half.

A three-pointer from junior forward Isaiah Livers made it 24-12 at 3:36, and that's where things stood at the under-4 break.

The Wolverines' offense was just 4-of-26 from the floor at the timeout.

Two free throws from junior guard Eli Brooks trimmed the deficit to 10 (28-18) with seven seconds left in the half, and Cardinal guard Ryan McMahon missed a deep two as time expired.

The Maize and Blue only shot 20 percent before the break (6-of-20), but saw Louisville connect on just 32 percent of its shots (10-of-31).