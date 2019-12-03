News More News
Michigan Falls At Louisville, 58-43

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team fell tonight at Louisville, 58-43, while struggling to hit shots all night (shot just 26 percent for the game).

Here's how the entire contest unfolded at the KFC Yum! Center:

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be at home against Iowa on Friday night. (USA Today Sports Images)

First Half

It took Michigan's offense three minutes to get on the board tonight, with senior center Jon Teske hitting a short jump hook to make it 2-2 at 17:02, after the Wolverines had missed their first five shots of the game.

The Cardinals were just as cold from the floor, however, and only held a 4-2 lead at the under-16 timeout.

Another short jump hook from Teske made it 6-4 Louisville at the 13:20 juncture, with his basket following a 1-for-10 start from the floor for Michigan and a 3-of-13 start for the Cardinals.

UL maintained a 7-4 advantage at the under-12 timeout, but the two teams were a combined 5-of-26 at that point.

Louisville's lead stood at 13-5 with 9:06 left in the half, but the offensive display from both clubs hadn't improved much, as they were a combined 7-of-33.

A 6-0 run gave UL an 18-5 edge at the under-8 timeout, and two free throws from sophomore guard David DeJulius made the score 22-9 with 5:04 to go in the half.

A three-pointer from junior forward Isaiah Livers made it 24-12 at 3:36, and that's where things stood at the under-4 break.

The Wolverines' offense was just 4-of-26 from the floor at the timeout.

Two free throws from junior guard Eli Brooks trimmed the deficit to 10 (28-18) with seven seconds left in the half, and Cardinal guard Ryan McMahon missed a deep two as time expired.

The Maize and Blue only shot 20 percent before the break (6-of-20), but saw Louisville connect on just 32 percent of its shots (10-of-31).

Second Half

Teske scored Michigan's first points of the second half with a deep two to make it 30-22 at 18:11, giving him 10 points at that juncture.

Freshman guard Franz Wagner then hit a deep two along the baseline to make it 30-24 at 17:49, and the Wolverines had all the momentum.

Louisville's edge was cut to just four with (30-26) with two Teske free throws at 16:59, marking an 8-0 Maize and Blue run.

UL quickly stretched it back to 34-26 at the under-16 timeout though, and finished off a 10-0 run by making it 40-26 with 12:50 left in the game.

The Cardinals were up 43-30 at the under-12 timeout, and the Wolverines were shooting 36 percent for the second half at that point.

Two Teske free throws trimmed the margin to 11 (45-34) at 8:23, but the Cardinals stretched the lead back to 13 (47-34) at the under-8 timeout.

The senior center connected on a crucial triple to make it 47-37 with 5:59 to go, but an and-1 from UL forward Jordan Nwora increased Louisville's lead to 50-37 with 3:35 left in the contest.

Senior guard Zavier Simpson could have converted an and-1 of his own after a made layup with 1:53 left, but missed the free throw and UL's lead sat at 53-40.

Wagner nailed a corner three with 1:08 remaining in the game to make it 56-43, but it was too little, too late.

Louisville went on to win, 58-43, and held U-M to just 26 percent shooting overall and 16 percent from behind the three-point arc.

The Maize and Blue next return home to take on Iowa for a 6:30 PM tip off on Friday night.

---

