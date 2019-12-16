Michigan Falls To No. 14 In AP Poll Following Losses To Illinois And Oregon
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team fell to No. 14 (from No. 5) in the AP Poll following an 0-2 week that included losses to Illinois and Oregon.
The Wolverines are the highest rated three-loss team in the country, with 7-3 Michigan State (at No. 15) and 6-3 Texas Tech (at No. 24) standing as the only other ranked clubs with at least three setbacks.
Five Big Ten teams checked in in the top-25 in this week's AP Poll, with Ohio State sliding in at No. 5, Maryland at No. 7 and Penn State at No. 23, in addition to the Maize and Blue and Spartans.
Kansas took over as the nation's new No. 1 following Louisville's neutral court loss to Texas Tech, while Gonzaga (who U-M crushed, 82-64, on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis) moved up to No. 2.
Oregon, meanwhile, moved up two spots to No. 8 following its overtime victory at Crisler Center on Saturday.
AP Poll
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook