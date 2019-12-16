The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team fell to No. 14 (from No. 5) in the AP Poll following an 0-2 week that included losses to Illinois and Oregon.

The Wolverines are the highest rated three-loss team in the country, with 7-3 Michigan State (at No. 15) and 6-3 Texas Tech (at No. 24) standing as the only other ranked clubs with at least three setbacks.

Five Big Ten teams checked in in the top-25 in this week's AP Poll, with Ohio State sliding in at No. 5, Maryland at No. 7 and Penn State at No. 23, in addition to the Maize and Blue and Spartans.

Kansas took over as the nation's new No. 1 following Louisville's neutral court loss to Texas Tech, while Gonzaga (who U-M crushed, 82-64, on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis) moved up to No. 2.

Oregon, meanwhile, moved up two spots to No. 8 following its overtime victory at Crisler Center on Saturday.