The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It was a battle to the end! We will keep our heads up. These lessons will only fuel us as we continue our journey!"
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard on Twitter following U-M's 71-70 loss to Oregon.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Oregon Beats U-M in OT, 71-70

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Increased Energy Allowed for U-M Comeback Before Falling Short

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's OT Loss to Oregon

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Oregon 71, U-M 70: Notes and Observations

• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Four-Star OL Andrew Gentry Talks ACC Commitment

