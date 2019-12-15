The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 15
Tweets of the day
It was a battle to the end! We will keep our heads up. These lessons will only fuel us as we continue our journey!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) December 15, 2019
〽️🏀 Family pic.twitter.com/f4yxuUuVW7
I see you @maizerageum & the herd! We appreciate you bringing it this afternoon. 👊#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1YQz2MLqEG— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) December 15, 2019
Thank you 〽️ nation & @MaizeRageUM— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 15, 2019
You were A-MAIZE-ING today at Crisler Center! You sure can bring it!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/QVgdhnDdZY
Saturday featured a Top 10 battle at Crisler. Check out some of today's dramatic moments from the @umichbball game. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7Arwqi0CRN— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) December 14, 2019
FINAL: 🦆71, 〽️ 70— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 14, 2019
DDJ: 14P
BJ Jr.: 8R, 9P, 2BL
❌: 8P, 11A, 1S
Zay: 13P, 5R,
🇩🇪: 21P, 4R#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/pXKkEAdSGE
Great game! Michigan has now lost 3 of 4 after winning the first seven. Impressive comeback, but not ready to play from the jump. Still, all of their goals are in place. So much to learn from. Little things make a huge difference.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) December 14, 2019
Wagner Responds After Halftime Encouragement to Score 21 #GoBlue #FranzWagner https://t.co/VSi7jWe4nU— Steve Kornacki (@SKORNACKI) December 15, 2019
I wanted to wish @Brandon_Johns0 a very Happy Birthday! Your growth has been astounding & you are an absolute pleasure to be around! pic.twitter.com/J6mkUzUbDx— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) December 15, 2019
Michigan was outscored by 11 points with Jon Teske on the floor, while it outscored Oregon by 10 with Brandon Johns Jr. in the game.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) December 14, 2019
Johns is a beyond-the-box-score guy whose impact is deeper than numbers. Seems Howard preferred his athleticism against the Ducks’ frontcourt.
Michigan shot 3/9 in OT. Oregon shot 4/5. The game still came down to the last second, but it's tough to win a five-minute stretch with that kind of shooting performance.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) December 14, 2019
Fun facts: The mob tried to fix the 1960 Michigan-Oregon football game https://t.co/N4Vg2M3XPw— MVictors (@MVictors) December 14, 2019
COMMITTED!! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/fgQL1VsSu9— Andrew Gentry (@a_gentry75) December 14, 2019
Not missing it....He has his own 〽️tree in FL where we’ll be spending Christmas this year! Pretty cool right! 〽️💯🔥👊 pic.twitter.com/o9n8P4Z6zW— Tiffany Zinter (@zintertiffany) December 14, 2019
@Brandon_Johns0 happy birthday fam— Coach Abram McCoy (@abo02) December 15, 2019
Greatest start to a Heisman speech ever... “I want to thank my oline first”— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) December 15, 2019
-Joe Burrow Well deserved and a class act. Congrats. @LSUfootball #HeismanTrophy
Michigan commit Jordan Morant enjoying his time in Ann Arbor. Wolverines making it a priority to keep him. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fV4bRnHB40— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 15, 2019
Official Visit Going Crazy! #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/Lpeo1jV1la— Andre Seldon Jr. (@AndreSeldonjr) December 14, 2019
The 2020 Big House 5K will be April 19! (Registration begins TOMORROW!)— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 14, 2019
We proudly host this event to raise awareness for six local, non-profit organizations. One of the six is @WashtenawLit.
INFO » https://t.co/uneT7e7ZBE#GoBlue #BigHouse5K pic.twitter.com/lKh1J7GlI0
Here are five family friendly events coming up in the month of December, including free Saturday tours at the @kelseymuseum. Check them out here: https://t.co/XjfTnmiN9o pic.twitter.com/pSdEMck3Rn— umichARTS & Culture (@umichARTS) December 14, 2019
I am honored and excited to have received an offer from The University of Michigan. Thank you @CoachJim4UM and @Thee_Matty_D for a great visit today. pic.twitter.com/tpkLCbbG3j— Josh Kattus (@JKattus) December 14, 2019
Did the little things today. #goblue #stickers pic.twitter.com/p6zmsOBaOR— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 15, 2019
😮 Akienreh Johnson hits them with razzle-dazzle.@umichwbball pic.twitter.com/o4czn3kWw2— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 14, 2019
Fifth straight dub for @umichwbball. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/tzHdwLbjBj— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 15, 2019
Junior @aliamartin10 was named defensive MVP!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/n1oMSExQ5e— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) December 14, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Oregon Beats U-M in OT, 71-70
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Increased Energy Allowed for U-M Comeback Before Falling Short
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's OT Loss to Oregon
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Oregon 71, U-M 70: Notes and Observations
• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: Four-Star OL Andrew Gentry Talks ACC Commitment
