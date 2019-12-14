"Especially at home, you need that. That’s when we’re at our best, and we need that every game. It’s nothing like shooting touch or something where sometimes you have it. You should have [energy] every game. I think that’s the reason we lost today."

"We needed more energy to start the game," freshman guard Franz Wagner said after the loss. "It shows on the defensive end — loose balls, rebounds ... We just got to bring more intensity and energy for the whole game.

In front of a packed crowd at Crisler Center, the Wolverines started cold, making just 3 of their first 17 field goals.

This afternoon, Michigan Wolverines basketball fell in overtime fashion to the Oregon Ducks, by a final score of 71-70. This was U-M's first loss at home on the season.

Wagner was one of the many Wolverines that didn't get off to a good start. He struggled mightily in the first half, having three points on 1-for-5 shooting.

"My teammates picked me up at halftime and told me to stay confident and be myself," the freshman said. "That really helped me, I think. Just being more aggressive and more confident taking the shots that I can make."

One guy that did bring energy was sophomore forward Brandon Johns, off the bench. He and sophomore guard David DeJulius added the boost U-M needed to make a comeback. Johns said his confidence is on an upward trajectory.

"It’s been a recent thing that’s been growing," Johns said of his confidence. "Like I said last time, I just want to bring energy to the team when we’re lacking, or when we have it. I feel like when the energy is rolling, everything else will start rolling for us."

His energy led to some big plays. He had a career-high nine rebounds, including four offensive rebounds, to keep U-M possessions alive.

“Offensive rebounds are a huge thing for teams, especially if they want to win,” the sophomore said. “I focused on that, and really wanted to give our team second chances. It helped us out a little bit.

“My instincts are naturally to just go to the basket, no matter who’s on me or who’s trying to box me out. I’m going to get to the basket, no matter what. I’m not letting anybody stop me … I’m going to grab the rebound.”

After halftime, the energy from the rest of U-M's players picked up. Wagner had a great second half and overtime period. He finished with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting and 4-for7 from three. 13 of those points came in the second half, and five of them came in overtime.

"I felt good today," Wagner said. "Sometimes you have a good offensive game, sometimes you don’t. I just have to take what the defense gives me, and stay confident out there. I think everybody does that on our team. I think we have to continue to do that."

Perhaps Wagner's biggest play was his three to start overtime that gave U-M the lead early in the period. He said he didn't get too excited about the play, knowing there was more game left — indicative of how U-M was able to stage a comeback.

"You just have to move on to the next play," he said. "There was a lot of time left. In a close game like this, you got to make sure you stay focused on every possession, and take each possession for itself.

"I think we did [that]. That’s how we fought back. We didn’t look for home runs, like Coach Howard said. We looked for singles. We tried to go each possession at a time. We got stops; we made plays offensively. That’s why we got back into the game."

Ultimately, U-M's comeback fell short. Down one point with just seconds left, senior guard Zavier Simpson missed a runner. Johns and Livers both got a hand on it for the tip-in, but it didn't fall.

"It was [drawn up] to get a tough layup," Johns said. "[We wanted to] draw a foul, maybe get free throws hopefully. If it was off the rim, [we wanted] to be there and get the offensive rebound."

There are things to learn from this loss, Wagner. The things the Wolverines did well today are what they need to do going forward, Wagner insisted.

"I’m really proud of our guys, how we stuck together and how we fought back together," Wagner said. "I think that’s really important. Also, we just have to get even closer, and be a much better team after losing. We can learn from that."