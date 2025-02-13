Michigan football announces date and time of 2025 spring game

On Thursday, Michigan football officially announced the date and time of the annual 2025 spring football game. According to the program, the 2025 spring game will take place on Saturday, April 19 at Noon ET.

Often used as an opportunity for fans and coaches to see which players perform well in a live-game scenario, the spring game tends to bring in tens of thousands of fans every year.

This year, all eyes will be on Bryce Underwood, Michigan's prized recruit in the class of 2025. Underwood, the five-star quarterback out of Belleville, Michigan, will be in the running for the starting job as the team's signal caller.

The stud freshman will likely compete with Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, who will be in his fifth year of college football.

The spring game will serve as a chance for fans to get a first look at incoming transfers, as well as the early enrollee true freshmen, like Keene, Underwood, Justice Haynes, Donaven McCulley and others.

What once was simply an open practice for fans to attend during the early Jim Harbaugh years has since morphed into a live scrimmage between the Maize and Blue teams. Last season, the Maize team, quarterbacked by Davis Warren, defeated the Alex Orji-led Blue team by a score of 17-7.

Details on the start of spring practice will be released at a later date.