The Michigan Wolverines' football program was the third most watched team in the nation throughout the 2019 regular-season, per the numbers that have been provided by SportsMediaWatch.com. We italicized the 'numbers that have been provided' section above, because TV viewership ratings were not given for all 12 games for some of the nation's most watched teams.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will be seeking their fourth 10-win season in five years under Jim Harbaugh in their bowl game. (Per Kjeldsen)

For example, only 11 of Michigan's 12 contests had TV results provided, with the Sept. 28 win over Rutgers (which aired on Big Ten Network) being excluded.

On a similar note, only eight of LSU's and Clemson's (two of the nation's most-watched clubs) 12 showdowns had TV viewership ratings given. Taking into account all of the statistics that were available, Michigan checked in as the nation's third most-watched team in 2019, attracting a total of 52.87 million viewers throughout 11 games (again, excluding the Rutgers affair). The two squads who checked in with more were Alabama with 58.95 million watchers, and Ohio State with 54.15. The former statistic includes 11 of the Crimson Tide's 12 games, while the latter only includes 10 of the Buckeyes' 12 contests.

Michigan saw seven of its 2019 games check in among the top-three most-watched contests of their respective weekends, which stood as more than any other team in the country. Two of U-M's games were also the most-viewed affairs during the weekend they were played — the Ohio State clash on Nov. 30 and the Oct. 19 loss at Penn State. Although the thriller with the Nittany Lions attracted 6.66 million viewers, Michigan's Oct. 26 beatdown of Notre Dame drew more with 6.75 million, though it slid in as the second most-watched game of its weekend (LSU's win over Auburn topped the list that Saturday with 7.18 million). To further exemplify how impressive the Wolverines' TV viewership numbers were in 2019, consider this: Oklahoma and Notre Dame (two of college football's blue bloods) each finished with a better record than U-M (11-1 and 10-2, respectively), and yet the Maize and Blue drew at least 5.97 million more viewers than each of them (46.9 million for OU and 39.78 for the Irish). Eleven games were registered for both Michigan and Notre Dame in the TV viewership department, and the Wolverines reeled in 13.09 million more watchers than the Irish did.

Last Saturday's Michigan/Ohio State Game was the Second Most-Watched Game of the 2019 College Football Season

The Michigan Wolverines' football team last defeated Ohio State in 2011. (AP Images)

Michigan's loss to Ohio State last Saturday drew in 12.42 million viewers on FOX, with only LSU's win at Alabama on CBS on Nov. 9 reeling in more (16.64 million).