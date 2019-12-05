The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 5
Tweets of the day
The #B1G has announced its All-Big Ten Offensive Teams.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 4, 2019
13 Wolverines were recognized tonight. [thread] pic.twitter.com/GVEoROjdDd
In addition, Shea Patterson has received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award! pic.twitter.com/kRBAtFXh7E— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 4, 2019
Michigan senior quarterback Shea Patterson is a consensus third team All-Big Ten selection.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 4, 2019
Michigan fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan is a consensus first team All-Big Ten selection.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 4, 2019
BREAKING: Central Michigan's Jim McElwain wins Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year https://t.co/6YxRNlMdOh— Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) December 4, 2019
Michigan’s last 3 games were all against top-10 opponents, both currently and at the time of the game. All three games were played away from home. The three opponents are a combined 21-0 this season in games not against Michigan.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 4, 2019
Going 2-1 during that stretch is damn impressive.
Welcome to the Best-of-the-Best, TE Sean McKeon (@Mckeon_Sean) from @UMichFootball to the 2020 @Reeses Senior Bowl! #GoBlue #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/WQDdfIdiK6— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 5, 2019
Thanks @4Warinner & @FBCoachDBrown for coming to BB&N today. My family & I enjoyed a great lunch as well with you talking about my future at Michigan! Go Blue! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/p41LlDLbiE— Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) December 5, 2019
Always great having Coach Nua @CoachNua from Michigan at East! Great dude! #EsUp #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QIQhn51ZJt— Brandon Matich (@CoachBMatich) December 4, 2019
Forever Go Blue 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/PtZxSrYuFm— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) December 4, 2019
Michigan assistant Shaun Nua made an in-home visit with 2020 ex-Texas DL commit Van Fillinger tonight #GoBlue https://t.co/u3GrdxE52J— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 5, 2019
Had a great time at the University of Michigan this past weekend!〽️ #goblue @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball @MZordich pic.twitter.com/W7eaNSOUtN— Damon Ollison II (@Dollison5_) December 4, 2019
Michigan offers four-star 2021 Colorado TE Sam Hart #GoBlue https://t.co/ZnYqaLfjOK— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 4, 2019
Michigan offers 2021 Utah DE Voi Tunuufi #GoBlue https://t.co/xse959yKKb— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 4, 2019
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF Extra: Where Will The Wolverines Go Bowling?
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Jordan Anthony Enters Transfer Portal
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Examining The Perceived Talent Gap Between Ohio State And Michigan
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Buzz On Michigan DC Don Brown, New England Recruiting
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Thirteen Wolverines Awarded Big Ten Honors On Offense
