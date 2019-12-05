News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 5

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I am still working hard with my teammates to win our 10th game of the season in the bowl game and I am excited to represent Michigan on the field one last time."
— Senior linebacker Josh Uche, who declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday.

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF Extra: Where Will The Wolverines Go Bowling?

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Jordan Anthony Enters Transfer Portal

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Examining The Perceived Talent Gap Between Ohio State And Michigan

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Buzz On Michigan DC Don Brown, New England Recruiting

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Thirteen Wolverines Awarded Big Ten Honors On Offense

