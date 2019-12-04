The defensive awards were handed out by the Big Ten on Tuesday. Wednesday evening, it was the offensive players that were honored. U-M had ??? offensive players receive recognition by the coaches and media.

Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan was selected as a consensus first team All-Big Ten offensive lineman this season. Runyan was a first team selection by the coaches and second team by the media in his redshirt junior campaign in 2018. Runyan was injured in the opener against Middle Tennessee and missed the Army game, but returned against Wisconsin and started each of the final 10 regular season games. Runyan has started 25 career games as a Wolverine.

Senior left guard Ben Bredeson was also a consensus pick for first team All-Big Ten. Bredeson has played in 49 games with 45 starts in his career at U-M, and is a two-time team captain.

Junior center Cesar Ruiz was selected to the All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and the third team by the media. Ruiz has started every game for U-M in the last two seasons.

Senior right guard Mike Onwenu was selected to the All-Big Ten third team by the coaches, and was an honorable mention by the media. Onwenu started every game for U-M during the regular season.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson was selected as a consensus third team All-Big Ten selection. In his junior season, Patterson was named a third team pick by the coaches, and an honorable mention by the media. This season, Patterson has completed 197 of his 344 pass attempts for 2,828 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet was named to the All-Big Ten third team by the media. Charbonnet was given an honorable mention by the coaches. Charbonnet racked up 642 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in the regular season.

A plethora of other Wolverines were given honorable mentions. The coaches named junior receiver Nico Collins, redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks, sophomore running back Hassan Haskins, redshirt freshman right tackle Jalen Mayfield and senior tight end Sean McKeon as honorable mentions. Collins, Eubanks, Haskins and McKeon were also honorable mentions by the media.

The media also gave honorable mentions to sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell and junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.