The Michigan Wolverines had ten players named to All-Big Ten teams on defense and special teams, with others being named honorable mentions.

Senior cornerback LaVert Hill was named to the first team All-Big Ten teams by both the coaches and the media. Hill is now a three-time All-Big Ten honoree. He was named to the first team by the coaches and media in 2018 and was an honorable mention by the media in 2017. This season, he had 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Several Wolverines were named as second team All-Big Ten honorees. Junior defensive end Kwity Paye, senior viper Khaleke Hudson and senior linebacker Josh Uche all were named second team All-Big Ten by the coaches. Uche and Paye were picked as third team All-Big Ten by the media.

Paye was an honorable mention last year by the Big Ten media. On the season, Paye recorded 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Hudson has started 36 games in his career at U-M at the viper positon. He had 96 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss, while adding a blocked punt this season.

Uche was an honorable mention by the Big Ten coaches and media in 2018. Uche has 16.5 sacks during his career at U-M, including 8.5 that came this season. He also had 11.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this season.

Senior safety Josh Metellus was named to the third-team All-Big Ten team (media), along with sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas were named to the third team All-Big Ten team by the coaches.

Metellus notched 63 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery this season. He was a second-team All Big-Ten honoree by both the coaches and the media in 2018.

Hutchinson started every game this season, recording 63 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.

Kemp is an anchor in the interior of U-M's defensive line. He recorded 40 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery this season.

Thomas is a ballhawk on U-M's defense, notching three interceptions, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and three tackles for loss.

Hutchinson, Metellus and redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone were honorable mentions by the coaches.

The media gave honorable mentions to Thomas, McGrone, senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow and junior safety Brad Hawkins,

Senior punter Will Hart was named second team All-Big Ten on special teams from the media and third team from the coaches. Hart was the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year in 2018. This season, Hart had 46 punts, and averaged 45.1 yards per punt. He pinned the opponent inside the 20-yard line eight times. His longest punt of the year was 61 yards, and he had 15 punts of 50 yards or more.

Junior wide receiver and punt returner Donovan Peoples-Jones was awarded third team honors on special teams, by the media, and an honorable mention by the coaches. Peoples-Jones averaged 7.6 yards per return, with a long of 50 yards. Freshman wide receiver and kick returner Giles Jackson was an honorable mention by both the coaches and the media. He averaged 24.9 yards per return, and scored a touchdown on a 97-yard return against Maryland.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson was honored with the 2019 Big Ten Football Sportsmanship Award, along with a player from each of the other 13 teams in the conference.

Below are all of the honors handed out Tuesday night for defense and special teams. The All-Big Ten Offensive Teams will be released Wednesday.