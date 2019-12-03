News More News
football

Beyond The Box Score: A Breakthrough Performance For Freshman Chris Hinton

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
There weren't many positives surrounding the Michigan Wolverines' football performance against OSU on Saturday, but one encouraging takeaway surrounded freshman defensive tackle Chris Hinton and the impact he made.

We take a closer look at Hinton's performance and several other interesting takeaways that Pro Football Focus (PFF) has provided us with.

RELATED: Eleven Wolverines Named to PFF's All-Big Ten Team

RELATED: Inside the Numbers: The Biggest gap

Michigan Wolverines football freshman defensive tackle Chris Hinton was rated as a five-star out of high school.
Michigan Wolverines football freshman defensive tackle Chris Hinton was rated as a five-star out of high school. (Lon Horwedel)

Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance Against Ohio State (18-for-43, 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception)

20+ yards: 0-for-5, 0 yards

10-19 yards: 10-for-22, 218 yards, one touchdown and one interception

0-9 yards: 8-for-15, 87 yards

LOS-behind: 0-for-0

Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction Against Ohio State:

Left: 7-for-14, 115 yards

Middle: 7-for-21, 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception

Right: 4-for-7, 70 yards

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

Michigan Wolverines football junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones' 33 receptions this season are tied with junior receiver Nico Collins for the second most on the team.
Michigan Wolverines football junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones' 33 receptions this season are tied with junior receiver Nico Collins for the second most on the team. (Per Kjeldsen)
Every Michigan Pass Catcher who was Targeted
Player Targets Catches, Yards, TDs Drops

Donovan Peoples-Jones

12

3, 69, 1

3

Ronnie Bell

9

6, 78, 0

0

Nico Collins

6

2, 32, 0

1

Sean McKeon

6

3, 66, 0

0

Nick Eubanks

4

2, 42, 0

0

Cornelius Johnson

1

0, 0, 0

0

Hassan Haskins

1

1, 9, 0

0

Tarik Black

1

1, 9, 0

0

Giles Jackson

1

0, 0, 0

0

Notes

• Junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones' 69 yards were the second most he had posted in a game this season, trailing only the 73 he compiled last week at Indiana. His three drops were discouraging, however, as the junior had only dropped one pass the entire season prior to Saturday.

The Detroit native also reeled in his sixth touchdown grab of the year, after hauling in eight in 2018.

• This past weekend's game marked the sixth time this year that sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell hauled in at least 78 yards, giving him 705 on the year and overtaking junior wideout Nico Collins (681) for the team lead in the process.

• Collins' drop was his third of the season, after not dropping a single pass all of last year.

• Senior tight end Sean McKeon's 66 yards were the second most he had ever accumulated in a game, trailing only the 82 he had in the 2017 win at Purdue.

