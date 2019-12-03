• Junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones' 69 yards were the second most he had posted in a game this season, trailing only the 73 he compiled last week at Indiana. His three drops were discouraging, however, as the junior had only dropped one pass the entire season prior to Saturday.

The Detroit native also reeled in his sixth touchdown grab of the year, after hauling in eight in 2018.

• This past weekend's game marked the sixth time this year that sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell hauled in at least 78 yards, giving him 705 on the year and overtaking junior wideout Nico Collins (681) for the team lead in the process.

• Collins' drop was his third of the season, after not dropping a single pass all of last year.

• Senior tight end Sean McKeon's 66 yards were the second most he had ever accumulated in a game, trailing only the 82 he had in the 2017 win at Purdue.