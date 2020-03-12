NFL scouts from all around the country were scheduled to attend to watch several of U-M's top pro prospects work out for the final time before April's draft.

The Michigan Wolverines' football program announced this afternoon that it has cancelled its annual Pro Day that was scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at Schembechler Hall, due to the coronavirus.

U-M had 11 players invited to the NFL combine in Indianapolis two weeks ago, but saw three of those 11 — left guard Ben Bredeson, tight end Sean McKeon and linebacker Josh Uche — sit out the event with injury.

Tomorrow would have been an opportunity for the trio to put their skills on display for NFL teams one final time (assuming they were healthy).

"Based on the daily and hourly developments surrounding COVID-19, the University of Michigan football program has decided to cancel its Pro Day scheduled for Friday, March 13," the school's football Twitter account wrote this afternoon.

School spokesman Dave Ablauf had revealed earlier this morning that all media sessions and interviews were cancelled, but that the workouts were still scheduled to take place (which, as mentioned above, is no longer the case).

The U-M football program also confirmed yesterday it had terminated its annual spring game that was scheduled to take place on April 18, while also making several significant athletic announcements (limited fans only for all sporting events for the foreseeable future, no third-party events to be hosted on campus, etc.).

The Wolverines were set to begin their spring practice session next Tuesday, but that seems to be in doubt now as well.