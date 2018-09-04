Zach Charbonnet continues to put up big numbers.

High school football is just about in full swing and almost every Michigan commit hit the field last week. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron:

Quarterback

Last Game: McNamara went 10-of-22 for 123 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions in a 42-35 win over Rocklin. He also rushed four times for 15 yards. Notes: Cade and younger brother Kyle are one of three sets of brothers on the roster at Damonte Ranch. Season Totals: McNamara is now 28-of-54 (52 percent) for 400 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions on the season. He also has 13 carries for 40 yards and a score. Team Record: 2-0. Damonte Ranch is ranked No. 3 in state of Nevada according to MaxPreps.com.

Running Back

Last Game: Charbonnet carried the ball 14 times for 160 yards (11.4 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns on the ground in a 38-7 win over Edison. He also had an interception and caused a fumble on defense. Notes: Oaks Christian has now beaten Edison three times in a row including twice last year. Charbonnet was named MVP of the game, which is a rivalry matchup called the Honor Bowl. Season Totals: Charbonnet has carried the ball 45 times for 514 yards (11.4 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. He also has two interceptions on the year. Team Record: 3-0. Oaks Christian is the No. 19 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com.

Michigan commit Zach Charbonnet TD run. Oaks Christian leads 28-3 #HonorBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8fty9zvWbb — Football Recruit. (@FootballRecruit) September 1, 2018

Last Game: Gray carried the ball 17 times for 277 yards (16.3 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns on the ground in a 49-7 win over Harding Academy.

Notes: Lausanne now has the longest win streak in history by a Shelby County school at 29, breaking Memphis University School’s 28-game stretch. Season Totals: Gray has carried the ball 62 times for 791 yards (12.8 yards per carry) and has scored six touchdowns on the year. Team Record: 2-0. Lausanne Collegiate School is the No. 9 team in Tennessee according to MaxPreps.com.

Wide Receiver

Last Game: Branham and Northland lost 31-28 to Whitehall-Yearling. (check back for last game stats) Notes: Northland has now lost two games this year by a total of four points. Season Totals: Through one game, Branham was 3-of4 passing (75 percent) for 60 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had 95 yards rushing and a touchdown. Team Record: 0-2

Last Game: Kent caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown and also had an 82-yard kick return touchdown in a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Detroit Cass Tech. Notes: St. Edward lost to Cass Tech on a 60-yard Hail Mary on 4th and 27 as time expired just one minute after Kent gave Ed's the lead with his kick return. Season Totals: Kent has 12 catches for 211 yards (17.6 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in two games. He also has a kick return touchdown. Team Record: 0-2. St. Edward's has lost its two games by a total of four points and is still considered the No. 13 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

Tight End

Last Game: All had just one catch for 14 yards for Fairfield as they lost a close one to Springfield, 15-14. Notes: The matchup was delayed from Friday night due to inclement weather and perhaps rattled Fairfield who was a big favorite in the game. Season Totals: All had zero catches in his first game but was crucial as a blocker in the running game that rushed four seven touchdowns in the season opener. He now has one catch for 14 yards on the season. Team Record: 1-1. Fairfield is considered the No. 22 team in the state of Ohio according to MaxPreps.com after the unexpected loss to Springfield.

Offensive Line

Last Game: Paw Paw defeated Sturgis 37-0 last week. Barnhart left his mark on the game catching two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pass on a two-point conversion. On defense, he recovered a fumble, which he returned 55 yards before being tackled short of the end zone. Team Record: 2-0. Paw Paw is outscoring its opponents 64-7 so far in 2018.



Last Game: Moeller defeated Trinity, last year's 6A Kentucky state champion, 21-14 last week. Note: The game was halted with 7:38 left in the third quarter because of lightning and was ruled an official game. Trinity officials made the following statement on the school’s Twitter feed: “Due to scheduling conflicts for both schools, the game will not be rescheduled. … The game will count as an official contest. Both schools agreed with the decision to stop the game for the safety of the players and fans in attendance.” Team Record: 2-0. Moeller is considered the No. 19 team in the state of Ohio according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Grayson fell to Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 34-22 last week. Note: Grayson was the No. 1 team in Georgia’s highest classification and suprisingly lost to reigning New Jersey Non-public Group 4 champion Bergen Catholic. The game marked Bergen Catholic's first ever contest in the state of Georgia. Team Record: 1-1. Grayson is now the No. 27 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com after the loss to Bergen Catholic.

Last Game: Hoban continues to roll after defeating Cardinal Mooney 42-13 last week. Note: Hoban held Mooney to -10 yards in the third quarter and scored 21 points of their own all but sealing the win. Team Record: 2-0. Hoban is the No. 1 team in the state of Ohio and the No. 18 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com.

New Canaan's first game is Sept. 8

Defensive Line

Last Game: Greater Atlanta Christian was off last week. Team Record: 1-1. Despite losing the second game of the year, Greater Atlanta Christian is still considered the No. 20 team in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Newburg and Northmont defeated Fairmont by a score of 24-21 last week. Notes: The matchup was delayed from Friday night due to inclement weather and finished on Saturday. Unfortunately, Newburg played in just three plays on Friday night before leaving with a severe ankle injury. Season Totals: In one game (and three plays) Newburg has recorded just two tackles. Team Record: 2-0. Northmont is considered the No. 10 team in the state of Ohio according to MaxPreps.com.

Blair Academy's first game is Sept. 15

Last Game: Smith had 3 tackles a sack and consistently put pressure on the quarterback in a 63-44 win over St. Mary's. Notes: East Kentwood came within a touchdown of equaling a school record for most points scored in a game Friday night. The 63 points against St. Mary's is the second highest scoring output in school history. Season Totals: Through two games, Smith has 11 tackles, a sack and several quarterback pressures. Team Record: 1-1. East Kentwood is considered the No. 24 team in the state of Michigan according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Warren had 2 tackles and a half sack in a 54-0 win over West Chicago on Friday night. Notes: With the help of Warren, West Aurora held West Chicago to just 110 yards of total offense on Friday night. Season Totals: In one game, Warren has recorded two tackles and a half sack. Team Record: 2-0. West Aurora is considered just the No. 42 team in the state of Illinois according to MaxPreps.com despite outscoring its opponents 99-6 through two games.

Last Game: Woods had five tackles and a pass breakup in a 48-24 win over Churchill. He also caught one pass for 15 yards and a touchdown in very limited action at tight end. Notes: Although it is 2-0, Belleville hasn’t been as dominant as many expected partially because defensive linemen Jaylen Hunt (Iowa commit) and Jalen Bell (Akron commit) have yet to get on the field. Season Totals: Woods has recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass breakup through two games on defense. He also has one catch for 15 yards and a score. Team Record: 2-0. Belleville is considered the No. 13 team in the state of Michigan according to MaxPreps.com.

Linebacker

St. Thomas More's first game is Sept. 8

Cornerback

Last Game: Seldon had three interceptions, two tackles and two pass breakups in a 48-24 win over Churchill. He also returned a punt 25 yards to help flip the field for Belleville early in the game. Notes: Seldon actually had a fourth interception that was called back due to a pass interference call on a fellow member of the secondary. Season Totals: Seldon has recorded five tackles, three interceptions and three pass breakups through two games. Team Record: 2-0. Belleville is considered the No. 13 team in the state of Michigan according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Turner had an interception that he returned 100 yards for a touchdown and two tackles including one for loss in a 49-14 win over Norland. Season Totals: Turner has recorded four tackles including one for loss, two pass breakups and an interception for a touchdown through two games. Team Record: 2-0. IMG Academy is considered the No. 1 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com.

Safety

Last Game: St. John's College High notched a 42-14 win over Hoover. (check back for last game stats) Notes: St. John’s College High entered the game ranked No. 6 nationally by USA Today and Hoover was ranked No. 11. Team Record: 2-0. St. John's College High is considered the No. 1 team Maryland and is the No. 5 team in the country according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: St. Francis DeSales recorded a 32-22 win over Lancaster on Friday night. (check back for last game stats) Notes: DeSales scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and it was too much for Lancaster to overcome. The game was the first played on new field turf at Fulton Field. Season Totals: Through one game Velazquez notched seven tackles including two for loss and forced two fumbles. He also carried the ball twice for 15 yards and a score and reeled in two receptions for 20 yards. Team Record: 2-0. St. Francis DeSales is considered the No. 57 team in the state of Ohio according to MaxPreps.com.

Athlete