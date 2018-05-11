Michigan junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. led the Wolverines in tackles last year and was subsequently named a finalist for the Butkus Award (given to the nation's best linebacker). Returning for his second year as a starter, Bush Jr. has been named a first-team All-American by NFLDraftScout.com. The list comes with a slight twist, however. It's based on NFL talent, not college talent.

The three linebackers selected were Bush Jr., LSU's Devin White and Alabama's Anfernee Jennings. It notes that Bush Jr. should be a force at outside linebacker in the NFL.

After he recorded 102 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2017, Bush Jr. was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press. He's hoping to become the first U-M linebacker to be a consensus All-American since Jabrill Peppers in 2016. Prior to Peppers, Michigan's last consensus All-American linebacker was LaMarr Woodley in 2006.

NFLDraftScout.com also named two other Michigan players to its All-American teams. Junior defensive end Rashan Gary was voted to the second-team as a defensive end, and junior viper Khaleke Hudson was voted to the second-team as a safety, which is where many project him to play in the NFL.

More preseason All-America teams are expected to be released in June.

In other Michigan football news, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Bush Jr. as the best underclassman linebacker in the country in his first 2019 NFL Draft rankings.

"This is a quietly deep group, but without a clear first-round lock," Kiper said. "Bush doesn't just clean up, but has the ability to consistently make plays at and behind the line of scrimmage."

Kiper also ranked a number of other Wolverines highly. They are listed below.

• Gary: No. 3 overall and No. 2 underclassman defensive end (behind Ohio State's Nick Bosa).

"An absolute man-child in high school, Gary came out of New Jersey ready to compete along a stacked Michigan D-line in 2016, and has been on a solid developmental path since. Expect a huge junior year," Kiper said. "The junior class here is absolutely loaded. Bosa, Gary, Ferrell and Davis could all be early first-round picks if they build on 2017."

• Junior quarterback Shea Patterson: No. 3 underclassman quarterback

• Junior offensive guard Ben Bredeson: No. 3 underclassman guard

• Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich: No. 5 senior defensive end

• Junior cornerback Lavert Hill: No. 4 underclassman cornerback

• Hudson: No. 2 underclassman safety

• Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin: No. 2 underclassman kicker

Michigan is expected to have a number of players declare for the NFL Draft following the 2018 season — and could have both Gary and Patterson in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick.