Michigan Football: Doug Skene, Ryan Van Bergen Discuss 21-7 Win Over MSU
Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene and former defensive end Ryan Van Bergen spoke this morning about yesterday's victory, giving their takes on the Wolverines' performance.
Doug Skene:
Offense: "That was awesome to see Michigan's offensive line take the game over in the fourth quarter when it was still in the balance. Michigan's offense took the ball and crammed it down MSU's throat. That emotional level of irritated football is what it takes to win a championship. That was the most I'd seen from them in years from this program. It was so great to them play that way that final quarter against a team who had given them a lot of incentive to play that way."
Michigan/MSU hatred: "MSU has taken advantage of every opportunity to stick it in Michigan's face. They've brought the trophy out, run to the block M and sing their fight song in the past. When Michigan does it to them, how is it disrespectful or out of line?
"It goes back to 2007 when Mark Dantonio started a press conference by asking if we should have a moment of silence for Michigan football. The narrative, though, was Mike Hart calling them Little Brother, but nobody talks about the facts leading up to it. The incident before the game happened, and you can see Dantonio behind them with a smile on his face.
"I'm done with them baiting Michigan into doing something disrespectful, and then them playing the disrespect card. I was happy with Harbaugh calling it bush league."
Attitude: "This team plays with an emotional attitude. They were upset yesterday and played like they had been disrespected. When you play that kind of football, it can mask mistakes. That's how you have to play these games, and it was the difference, to me.
"There's no doubt that when opposing stadiums rock in the past and adversity came, past Michigan teams would melt. We saw some toughness come out, though, and the defensive attitude stuck out to me — it's leading the team, and it's bleeding over onto offense. When they play with that kind of attitude, this team can go a long way."
Ryan Van Bergen:
Takeaways: "It was a dominant performance throughout the game. They took a conservative approach, and I thought that was the best way to go about it. The weather was a reason they turned the ball over, and that's the only reason MSU got a score.
"You can't look for much more out of a Michigan/Michigan State game. It was a huge victory and something to build off, and the most important thing for the team is not to lose the chip on their shoulder."
Pregame shenanigans: "It shows a lack of leadership. I know MSU does that walk before every game, but you don't need everyone with their helmets on. They waited for Michigan to be out there to test them — you're seeing if you can get a rile out of someone, and for what reason? It's a low move to try and do that pregame, and I'm glad no one lost their composure.
"If someone would have made contact with me before a game, it would've gotten hostile. It's a low move by Michigan State."
Offense: "I'm a big fan of what Michigan did offensively. They possessed the ball and moved the chains consistently, and the time of possession is contributing to the wins. I liked how they came out and ran the ball on first downs, and developed a pass game around it.
"It may not be the most explosive offense, but they control the ball and the clock, and as long as they don't turn it over, they should be in good shape."
Leadership and resilience: "Everyone talks about 50/50 balls, but often times it's about who wants it more. Michigan is well coached and has good leadership — the chemistry looks like it's there, and that's why 50/50 balls are going their way.
"They were able to answer back after MSU scored, and that's what you have to do. Getting a ranked victory on the road against a rival is a turning point, or at least feels that way."
Big Ten Network's Chuck Long:
"Don Brown has Michigan dialed up every single week. MSU was 0-for-12 on third downs and had only 94 total yards. Their defense is so good right now, and there's no doubt it's a championship defense."
Big Ten Network's Stanley Jackson:
"Their blitzing puts a lot of pressure on quarterbacks, and they've totally shut down [Wisconsin redshirt junior] Alex Hornibrook and [MSU redshirt junior] Brian Lewerke the last two weeks.
"You also have to look at their secondary because when there is time for the quarterbacks to throw, there's nowhere to go with it. The level Michigan's defense is playing at makes them the most dangerous team in the conference, and how they handled MSU's defensive line with [senior running back] Karan Higdon running the ball made me buy into them even more."
---
