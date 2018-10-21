Offense: "That was awesome to see Michigan's offensive line take the game over in the fourth quarter when it was still in the balance. Michigan's offense took the ball and crammed it down MSU's throat. That emotional level of irritated football is what it takes to win a championship. That was the most I'd seen from them in years from this program. It was so great to them play that way that final quarter against a team who had given them a lot of incentive to play that way."

Michigan/MSU hatred: "MSU has taken advantage of every opportunity to stick it in Michigan's face. They've brought the trophy out, run to the block M and sing their fight song in the past. When Michigan does it to them, how is it disrespectful or out of line?

"It goes back to 2007 when Mark Dantonio started a press conference by asking if we should have a moment of silence for Michigan football. The narrative, though, was Mike Hart calling them Little Brother, but nobody talks about the facts leading up to it. The incident before the game happened, and you can see Dantonio behind them with a smile on his face.

"I'm done with them baiting Michigan into doing something disrespectful, and then them playing the disrespect card. I was happy with Harbaugh calling it bush league."

Attitude: "This team plays with an emotional attitude. They were upset yesterday and played like they had been disrespected. When you play that kind of football, it can mask mistakes. That's how you have to play these games, and it was the difference, to me.

"There's no doubt that when opposing stadiums rock in the past and adversity came, past Michigan teams would melt. We saw some toughness come out, though, and the defensive attitude stuck out to me — it's leading the team, and it's bleeding over onto offense. When they play with that kind of attitude, this team can go a long way."