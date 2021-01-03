Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: The Contract, Assistants, A Portal DL and More
There's been talk that Jim Harbaugh hasn't signed his new deal because he's "waiting to see what NFL teams might come calling."
Plus, portal DL Antonio Shelton rumblings, more on potential assistant coach additions ... here's what we've picked up in the last 24 hours.
RELATED
ITF Extra: Latest On Ben Herbert
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook