 Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Contract Update, Assistant Coach Pursuit, more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-03 10:35:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: The Contract, Assistants, A Portal DL and More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

There's been talk that Jim Harbaugh hasn't signed his new deal because he's "waiting to see what NFL teams might come calling."

Plus, portal DL Antonio Shelton rumblings, more on potential assistant coach additions ... here's what we've picked up in the last 24 hours.

RELATED

ITF Extra: Latest On Ben Herbert

The 'Meeting,' Coordinators & More

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines Football coach Jim Harbaugh is expected back in Ann Arbor next year
Michigan Wolverines Football coach Jim Harbaugh is expected back in Ann Arbor next year (Per Kjeldsen)

ITF EXTRA: On Assistant Coaches, Contracts, DL In The Portal & More ...

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}