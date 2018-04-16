If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters .

The competition at linebacker this spring has been fierce for Michigan.

It’s one of the positions that U-M has the most depth at to this point. That depth includes junior linebacker Josh Uche, who is competing for more time on the field this fall.

He is practicing mostly at the SAM position, which is also where fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Furbush has been playing. Michigan doesn’t always have a SAM ‘backer on the field because of the viper it uses, but will use the position in pass rushing situations or when the defense goes to more of a 3-4 look.

“Offensive versus defense is a lot more competitive,” Uche said. “Everyone’s hyped up and wants to compete. Everyone has that urge to be better. This year everyone has that new click in them.”

Uche has been talk about as a guy that shown great strides so far in spring ball, and some of that might be due to the fact that he feels completely up to speed with both the game and position.

He entered Michigan as a defensive end, but has since transitioned to linebacker.

“[The game] has definitely slowed down for me,” Uche said. “I got here and had never played linebacker, I had no idea what I was doing. Coach [Don] Brown took me under his wing and I know everything now, sometimes I see things before it’s even there. Coach Brown has been on me, really tough on me, but that’s just how he is and it’s paid off now.”

Brown hasn’t been the only coach to help his growth. Uche gives some credit to new linebackers coach Al Washington, who has helped him work on his passing rushing technique this spring.

“That’s my guy right there,” Uche said. “He’s passionate, he’s willing to die for this stuff. He’s a pass rush guru. Before coming in, my pass rush was a little wild. He’s starting to refine it.”

Uche joins the growing list of players that are happy with the changes made with the strength staff and nutrition. He says he feels faster and stronger.

“Something had to change so [coach Jim Harbaugh] went out and did what he had to do and brought in the necessary people to get us to where we want to be and where we’re going to be,” Uche said.

Running to the ball has always been a strength of Uche’s, but now he feels he has a complete knowledge of the defense, which was a struggle to learn early on. Last season, he had three tackles and a sack in 10 games played. He leaned on the elder-statesman of the group, Mike McCray for wisdom.

“He just told me to be patient,” Uche said. “Every young guy wants to be the star immediately. Everyone wants to come in and make an impact, but he just said to keep working, because your time is going to come.”