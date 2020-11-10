 Michigan Wolverines Football: Film Study - Thoughts after Rewatching U-M's Loss To Indiana
Michigan Football: Long-Term, Short Term Thoughts After IU Film Study

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan dropped its second straight game, this one a 38-21 setback at Indiana that really shouldn’t have come as any surprise. This team seems disjointed, talent-deficient in some areas, young and unconfident.

TUESDAY THOUGHTS: Short-term, Long-term Michigan Football Thoughts

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Alludes To Tweaks He's Planning On Making To Michigan's Lineup

RELATED: Michigan O-Line 'Taking It Extra Personal' To Get Run Game Back On Track

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 1-2 heading into a game with Wisconsin.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 1-2 heading into a game with Wisconsin.

