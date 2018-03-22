According to a tweet by ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, former Michigan defensive tackle Mo Hurst has been cleared to resume football activities, and will do a full workout at tomorrow's Pro Day.

Michigan’s potential first-round pick Mo Hurst has met with cardiologists at University of Michigan and Harvard, and they have cleared him to resume playing football, per league source. Hurst will do a full workout at Michigan's pro day on Friday.

The All-American tackle did not participate in the NFL combine earlier this month after being diagnosed with what was simply termed a "heart condition" at the time. Here's what NFL Network's Kim Jones said at the combine on March 3 when the issue was discovered:

"I just checked in with Maurice, and he said he had an irregular EKG and is headed back for more testing at Michigan. He said he'll leave later today with all the defensive linemen.

"I also asked him if this is scary, and he said no. Maurice said he's fine and has been training the whole time and feels good. His Pro Day is March 23 at Michigan, and he's optimistic he'll be cleared and able to participate at it.

"He talked to about 15 teams here, and noted they all asked him the exact same questions I just asked him. He smiled at me, is in good spirits and interacting with everyone — he said he feels good physically."

Hurst had an incredible five-year career at Michigan, culminating in first-team All-American honors in 2017, when he racked up five sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

Most NFL mock drafts had him as a consensus first round pick in late April's draft prior to his heart condition, but it is unclear how far he could slide now (if at all).

Regardless, his production will certainly be missed at Michigan.

Sophomore Aubrey Solomon appears to be the heir apparent to step in as the team's top defensive tackle, but there isn't much proven production behind him.

Fifth-year seniors Bryan Mone and Lawrence Marshall, along with juniors Carlo Kemp and Michael Dwumfour will all be realistic candidates to start alongside Solomon, but none of them have been anything more than role players in their career.