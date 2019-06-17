SPECIAL FATHER'S DAY PROMOTION — Get FREE access to TheWolverine.com until fall camp begins by signing up today!

Jim Harbaugh’s program took a big step forward last year with the coach’s hiring of Ed Warinner. U-M’s new o-line coach made an immediate impact a year ago, similar to the one he had on the 2014 Ohio State squad.

That team’s line struggled a bit out of the gate, then got it rolling by the Big Ten season on its way to a National Championship.

Warinner’s first U-M line followed a similar trajectory. The Wolverines were bad up front at Notre Dame, a tough task for the group given the opponent and the venue, before turning it around.

“The biggest improvement was just communication up front,” former Michigan All-American Jon Jansen said. “There was a breakdown. You’ve got to be on the same page, because even if you’re yelling from the center position or guard position, the guy next to you may not hear it.

“On an experienced line, if you see a look, you’re all thinking the same thing without having to verbalize it. That’s tough in a first game, especially on the road like that.”

And especially with a first-time starter at center in Cesar Ruiz and a guy in Jon Runyan getting his first start at left tackle.

But the middle of the Big Ten schedule, however, they were playing like well-oiled machine. They moved the ball consistently against a tough defense in a 21-7 road pounding at Michigan State and dominated up front against Wisconsin.