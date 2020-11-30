Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the media today ... we tackle his comments in News & Views format.

NEWS: Michigan is 2-4 heading into a (potential) Saturday game at Maryland, but Harbaugh said he and his staff are staying the course.

HARBAUGH: “There's disdain for the process by some, but for us, that's the whole ball game. “I think sometimes outside of the program people are very results oriented. The process to us is very important. Process is not as important outside of the program as it is to us inside the program.”

VIEWS: Fair or not, this is a results-oriented business, especially when you’re making the kind of money Harbaugh is making as one of the country’s highest-paid coaches. The process is absolutely important, and the way Michigan does it puts them at a disadvantage when it comes to competing with the football factories.

But there’s no reason this program can’t put a product on the field to beat lousy teams like they’ve lost to this season. Michigan is still a draw for a lot of recruits, as we’ve seen, but it’s about getting the character guys who want to win for Michigan, going after (and landing) the “recruitable” five-stars rather than taking the low-hanging fruit, no matter where they’re rated, without doing some of the necessary homework.

