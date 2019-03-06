Devin Bush, Rashan Gary, David Long and Chase Winovich all had a great combine.

Six former Wolverines represented Michigan at the NFL Combine over the weekend. Two on offense, Zach Gentry and Karan Higdon, and four on defense, Devin Bush, Rashan Gary, David Long and Chase Winovich. Bush, Gary, Long and Winovich finished after the offensive players and all performed very, very well. Bush was arguably the most impressive linebacker in attendance while Gary certainly performed as one of the freakiest defensive linemen. Winovich proved that he was more than an effort guy and Long paced the entire combine in a couple of areas. All four players were highly ranked prospects so it's not a huge surprised that they panned out at Michigan and will playing in the NFL next year. Here's a look back at how the defensive group looked as incoming recruits and how they turned into future pros at Michigan.

At 5-11, 224 pounds, Bush was always a bit undersized at linebacker but it didn't matter. He was the No. 7 inside linebacker and No. 182 overall prospect nationally and played much bigger than 5-11 because of his instincts and speed. He was always viewed as a Florida State lean because of where he's from and also because of his father's background but Michigan did a great job and obviously stole him away from the Noles. Bush has been a standout since he was in high school and helped his team win a state championship as a senior. He always flashed whenever on the field or in camp settings and was billed as a potential star throughout his recruitment. "The thing that always impresses about Bush are his football instincts," Rivals.com southeast analyst Woody Wommack said. "He's very fundamentally sound and rarely finds himself out of position. He shows nice quickness while playing in space. He is thick, quick, and should be a big-time linebacker at next level." Bush isn't much bigger now than he was when he was coming out of high school but he used every ounce he had while on the field and definitely lived up and probably surpassed his big-time billing. He racked up award after award while at Michigan and was a consensus All-American last season. He finished his Michigan career with 194 tackles and 10 sacks. He wowed everyone in Indianapolis with some of the most explosive numbers in the entire linebacker group.

Gary was the consensus No. 1 player in the country coming out of high school so he's always been expected to do great things. He was actually listed bigger in high school at 6-5, 290 than he measured in at the combine earlier this week (6-4 3/8, 277 pounds). Gary was the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country and probably did weigh about 290 when he got to Michigan. While in Ann Arbor, he worked extremely hard, reshaped his body and really upped his level of explosiveness. Even though he was the No. 1 player in the country coming out of high school, there always was a bit of uncertainty when it came to his best future position. "The consensus top player in the nation, Gary can be so impactful because he can play any of the defensive line positions," Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said. "He is 6-foot-5, 300-pounds and can run like an elite defensive end but also has the size and power of a defensive tackle. Gary should see a lot of playing time his freshman year. Don’t be surprised if he is a full-time starter by the end of the upcoming season. Gary’s work ethic, determination, and desire to be better will really help him quick fit in and gel with the upperclassmen on the field." He ended up playing on the edge at Michigan and, while he did flash that elite athleticism week in and week out, his career numbers at U-M are pedestrian at best. He finished his career with 137 tackles and 10.5 sacks. Even though his numbers at Michigan weren't eye popping, his measurables and athletic skills at the combine were. He's expected to be a top-ten draft pick in April.

Long actually measured in an inch shorter at the combine than he was listed coming out of high school but did pack on 26 pounds to his long, wiry frame while in Ann Arbor. As the No. 9 cornerback and No. 81 overall prospect nationally, Long has always been fast, athletic and very good in coverage and while attacking the ball. Just about every program in the country wanted Long, especially the ones out west, and initially he committed to Stanford. Over time, Michigan was able to win him over and he obviously signed with the Wolverines in 2016. Rivals.com west analyst Adam Gorney watched Long a lot in high school and always gave him high marks whenever he saw him. "Long is an athletic corner who has been tested by some great receivers and usually won more than he lost," Gorney said. "The Stanford commit is fine playing press coverage at the line or giving some cushion and then snapping up to knock down the ball. Moreso than most cornerbacks in the West, Long has tremendous athleticism and this keen sense of where the ball is going to make a play." From the moment Long stepped on the field at Michigan he was solid. Die hard Michigan fans could think back as hard as they want and would be hard pressed to remember Long making a bad play. He started 26 games and won several All-Big Ten honors over the course of his sophomore and junior seasons. He finished his Michigan career with 38 tackles and three interceptions. His numbers aren't gaudy, but he was rarely tested and always scored among the nation's elite according to Pro Football Focus. Long had the best times at the combine for the three-cone drill and the short shuttle. His sub-4.5 40 time also impressed scouts and he looked very fluid in during his positional drills. He definitely helped himself in Indy.