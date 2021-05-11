Michigan Wolverines football offered two defensive tackles in the transfer portal over the last couple weeks — Illinois State's John Ridgeway and UAB's Tony Fair — but weren't able to land either. Now, the Maize and Blue are hoping the third time's a charm, with Oregon State interior defensive lineman Jordan Whittley, who has one year of eligibility remaining, announcing his offer Tuesday via his Twitter account. He made his intentions to transfer public early Tuesday morning. Whittley took the Juco route out of high school, and began his career at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., where he played in 2017 and 2018. He broke out as a sophomore, totaling 35 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, while also adding two pass breakups. That earned him three-star status from Rivals.com, before he signed on to play for the Beavers of Oregon State.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIG15IGZpcnN0IG9mZmVyIGZyb20g dGhlIFVOSVZFUlNJVFkgT0YgTUlDSElHQU4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2dvYmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2dvYmx1ZTwvYT4g8J+QuvCflLXwn5+hIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qVjVKdlpqbkczIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v alY1SnZaam5HMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb3JkYW4gV2hpdHRsZXkg8J+m jfCfmIggKEBUaGF0amFja2FfXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UaGF0amFja2FfXy9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MjE5MDU2OTcxMTk5NjkyOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Michigan Wolverines football's Shaun Nua is looking for help on the interior of the Maize and Blue's defensive line. (Lon Horwedel)

He notched 14 tackles, including 3.5 stops for loss, for Oregon State in 2019. He never played again after that, however, with some health issues forcing him to miss time. From an article on OregonLive.com: Whittley had physical and health issues, including what he reported on social media as a tumor near his heart. Whittley’s weight significantly ballooned over the past two years. He didn’t practice during the 2020 season. Whittley was often seen at spring practice, but wearing workout clothes as he trained away from the field with the strength and conditioning staff. Prior to last Saturday’s spring game, Whittley was among those reported as out because of COVID-19 issues.

