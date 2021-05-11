Michigan Football Offers Defensive Tackle In The Transfer Portal
Michigan Wolverines football offered two defensive tackles in the transfer portal over the last couple weeks — Illinois State's John Ridgeway and UAB's Tony Fair — but weren't able to land either. Now, the Maize and Blue are hoping the third time's a charm, with Oregon State interior defensive lineman Jordan Whittley, who has one year of eligibility remaining, announcing his offer Tuesday via his Twitter account. He made his intentions to transfer public early Tuesday morning.
Whittley took the Juco route out of high school, and began his career at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., where he played in 2017 and 2018. He broke out as a sophomore, totaling 35 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, while also adding two pass breakups. That earned him three-star status from Rivals.com, before he signed on to play for the Beavers of Oregon State.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Steve Clinkscale A Home Run Hire For Harbaugh, Michigan
RELATED: ITB Extra: What Hiring Of Steve Clinkscale Means For Michigan Recruiting
He notched 14 tackles, including 3.5 stops for loss, for Oregon State in 2019. He never played again after that, however, with some health issues forcing him to miss time.
From an article on OregonLive.com:
Whittley had physical and health issues, including what he reported on social media as a tumor near his heart.
Whittley’s weight significantly ballooned over the past two years. He didn’t practice during the 2020 season. Whittley was often seen at spring practice, but wearing workout clothes as he trained away from the field with the strength and conditioning staff. Prior to last Saturday’s spring game, Whittley was among those reported as out because of COVID-19 issues.
At 6-foot-1, Whittley checked in at a whopping 358 pounds according to Oregon State's 2020 roster.
According to BuildingTheDam.com, Whittley suited up during the Beavers' 2020 spring practices, but did not participate due to COVID-19 concerns.
Stay tuned at TheWolverine.com for more on this brand new offer in the hours and days to come.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook