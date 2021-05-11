 Michigan Wolverines Football: Steve Clinkscale A Home Run Hire For Harbaugh, Michigan
Wolverine TV: Steve Clinkscale A Home Run Hire For Harbaugh, Michigan

Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie break down the impact of Michigan Wolverines football hiring Kentucky's Steve Clinkscale to coach cornerbacks and have a huge hand in the back end of the Maize and Blue's defense.

RELATED: ITB Extra: What Hiring Of Steve Clinkscale Means For Michigan Recruiting

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M Hires Steve Clinkscale From Kentucky

