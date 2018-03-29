Although Michigan’s running backs posted respectable numbers last season (2,308 total rushing yards), there was one area they struggled in mightily — pass protection.

Junior Chris Evans explained that has been the forefront of their focus — and then some — so far this spring.

“Pass protection, pass protection, pass protection, pass protection and pass protection [are the main things we’re working on],” he said.

“Coach [Jim] Harbaugh didn’t necessarily point it out to me, but I knew based on past opportunities and his tendencies that he didn’t really trust me out there last year to do it. I know what I need to do to get it down — it’s about repetition.”

Perhaps one area that will improve it is continuity with second-year running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.

“The communication between us is so much better,” Evans said. “If we mess up, we already know what he is going to say. We also know what his tendencies are, and everything he expects from us.”

Evans went on to say that accountability is a big part of playing the position, and that one young running back in particular has grown tremendously in that area.

“[Redshirt sophomore] Kareem [Walker] is attacking this spring with a great attitude,” the junior said. “We make sure everyone is holding each other accountable — if there’s a fumble, all the running backs do 20 up-downs. That makes you accountable.”

Another person who is holding himself accountable is head coach Jim Harbaugh.

It was revealed this evening that he approached his team after the 2017 campaign ended and asked their opinions of what should be changed, altered, etc. in order to improve.

“We shared our thoughts collectively as a group,” Evans recalled. “He asked for our advice, and we really respected that. I can’t say what we talked about specifically though.”

No one on the team obviously wants a repeat of last year’s 8-5 disappointment, and Evans said his teammates are using last season's letdown as motivation this time around.

“We actually just said after practice today to remember the feeling we had after every loss last year,” he affirmed. “We use that to stay hungry and to work harder.”

Increased competition is another way the players have been working harder, Evans explained, and that is especially true at quarterback, where junior Shea Patterson transferred in from Ole Miss.

Evans was asked specifically how redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters has responded in practice to Patterson's arrival.

“Good,” the running back opined. “Brandon will step up to the plate with Shea here now, and is continuing to make plays.”