Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh, senior running back Karan Higdon, junior running back Chris Evans and fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich all met with the media Thursday evening to discuss how spring ball has been going.
The running backs talked in depth about where they need to improve from last year, while Winovich shared some background on his decision to return for a fifth season.
We have their videos below.
Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh
Senior running back Karan Higdon
Junior running back Chris Evans
Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich
