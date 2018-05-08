Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-08 14:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

H7apcvnc4ec93ahon248
Doug Karsch expects Jim Harbaugh to take the QB competition right into fall practice.

Michigan football sideline reporter Doug Karsch saw U-M up close last fall, and talks about what he thinks will be different this year.

Here's Karsch, on the podcast…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}