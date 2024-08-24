Where do things stand with some of Michigan Football's most important position battles with no more Saturdays left before game day?

Quarterback

It is well-dissected at this point, but while we are close to closure, we may not be there yet. COLUMN: When discussing the quarterbacks, it all depends on who you ask There continue to be differing opinions among those around the program, at practice, etc., but what the coaches think is all that matters. The good news, is no one appears to be winning this job by default. Alex Orji has been impressive in fall camp, and while this has felt like his job to lose throughout the offseason, Davis Warren has also been great this fall and has done enough to win this job. Orji QB1, Warren QB1, a mix of both to give Texas something to think about? Coaches may announce a decision on Monday, or we may find out when the offense takes the field against Fresno State.





RB3

The running backs will be led by veterans Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings. But there's more great news: an RB3 battle that has lived up to Michigan's manta of "iron sharpens iron." Benjamin Hall, who showed promise with a strong spring last season, was set to play a significant role early in the season before a foot injury sidelined him. Now fully recovered and having a strong camp, Hall is poised to make a substantial impact in the upcoming 2024 season. Hall was pushed by freshman Jordan Marshall, who arrived this summer. The top running back recruit from Ohio has gotten comparisons to the legend Michigan is trying to replace, Blake Corum. My hot take early in the year was Marshall could be RB3 by the end of the season, now he and Hall could be splitting reps to start the year.

Offensive Line

We can write some starters in pen. Myles Hinton (LT), Josh Priebe (LG), and Giovanni El-Hadi (RG). Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson have been battling at center for years. With some linemen missing time for day-to-day injuries, Dominick Giudice not only started to find his role in the two-deep but also got reps at center. At right tackle, the story has been former top 100 recruit Andrew Gentry and veteran Jeff Persi. But again, shining while fighting for a role, Evan Link threw his hat in the ring. A concern heading into the season wasn't just finding starters, but depth, and the staff is happy with how things have developed this fall. Once again competition has given rewards in depth.

Secondary