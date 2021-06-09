Michigan Football Preview Excerpt: Aidan Hutchinson Has No Time To Waste

For a limited time, you can still take advantage of our best offer. Rivals subscribers can buy a copy for $8.95 with free shipping — a savings of $10 — or non-members can order for the full cover price with free shipping. CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR ISSUE NOW!

The following is an exclusive excerpt from our 160-page Michigan Football Preview magazine, the must-have preseason read for every Wolverine fan!

The refrain sounds annually, from winged-helmeted upperclassmen — disbelief that it’s all ending, and ending so quickly.

Man, it seems like I just got here! The years flew by. That last game in The Big House will be emotional, for sure.

Fourth-year Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson won’t wait for the Ohio State game to roll around before grasping the urgency of the moment, the fleeting nature of time.

He’s already seen how fast the seasons, and the opportunities, fly by. He’s also experienced the lightning-strike speed with which it can all be taken away.

Technically, Hutchinson remains a junior, eligibility-wise, thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-freebie year. But if he bounces back from a broken ankle in 2020 like he expects — and like educated observers around him expect him to — the chances of him not winding up in the 2022 NFL Draft rank with the chances of Tom Brady returning to the Patriots this season.

Hutchinson doesn’t make that declaration. He doesn’t need to. ESPN’s Todd McShay already projected him as the No. 8 overall pick in next year’s draft.

That’s how highly regarded Hutchinson remains, despite the surgery that limited him to just three games in an already severely limited 2020 season. The veteran lineman never got a chance to improve his third-team All-Big Ten status from 2019.

Again, if he does what he plans to do, the honors will pile up like ice packs on quarterbacks.

It’s safe to say his new defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, feels the same.

“I love his mentality,” Macdonald said. “I love watching him play football. He’s a beast now. He’s got all the physical tools to do it. I think I’ve talked about it in the past, but when you watch him play and how he plays, that’s what we want our defense to look like.”

Hutchinson wants Michigan’s defense to look vastly different than it did in 2020, and burns to lead the charge. Head coach Jim Harbaugh noticed, and said so on MGoBlue.com’s ‘In The Trenches’ podcast.

“It’s not just his decision to come back, but the decision to come back all-in,” Harbaugh declared. “He wants to be great. He wants to be great for Michigan.”