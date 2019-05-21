Even though the start of college football season is over three months away, the preseason rankings are beginning to roll in.

Athlon Sports is very high on the Wolverines’ chances for the 2019 season and ranked U-M fourth in its Top 25 rankings.

“Predicting the champion of the Big Ten East Division was one of the toughest picks for Athlon Sports this offseason,” Steve Lassan writes. “A couple of factors swung this debate in favor of Michigan. Urban Meyer retired, the Wolverines have an edge at quarterback with Shea Patterson returning for his senior year, and most importantly, the game is in Ann Arbor this season. Everything is in place for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan to break through and win the division and claim a berth in the CFB Playoff in 2019."

Even though Lassan likes Michigan’s chances, the offense is an unknown for him.

“That doesn't mean the Wolverines are short on question marks entering this season, however,” Lassan writes. “Harbaugh is handling the play-calling duties to Josh Gattis – a first-time offensive coordinator – and Michigan is planning to go up-tempo and use more spread/RPO looks to utilize Patterson's talent. A healthy Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins and Mike Sainristil form a deep group of options at receiver and should benefit from the switch in offensive style. The uncertainty surrounding running back Chris Evans' status for 2019 means the Wolverines need former walk-on Tru Wilson, and freshmen Christian Turner (redshirt) and Zach Charbonnet (true) to handle the bulk of the carries this fall.

“The offensive line showed marked improvement under assistant Ed Warinner in 2018 and could be the best in the Big Ten with four starters back.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan has to rebound after how it ended last season.

“Michigan's defense allowed 103 points over the final two contests last season and a run to the playoff will require coordinator Don Brown to get this group back on track,” Lassan writes. “The bad news: Chase Winovich, Rashan Gary, Devin Bush, David Long, Brandon Watson and Tyree Kinnel are gone. That's a lot of talent to replace in one offseason, but the cupboard isn't bare.

“Kwity Paye, Aidan Hutchinson, Central Michigan transfer Mike Danna and hybrid end/linebacker Josh Uche should keep the pass rush performing at a high level. Josh Ross will get the first opportunity to replace Bush in the middle of the linebacker unit, while this position group would benefit from a bounce-back season by Khaleke Hudson. Lavert Hill is poised to rank among the top corners in the nation, while Ambry Thomas is the favorites to fill the void left behind by Long on the other side. Incoming freshman Daxton Hill is expected to push for a starting job at safety.”

Lassan noted that Michigan has to travel to both Wisconsin and Penn State in 2019, but has its three biggest games — Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame — at home.

Michigan will face five of Athlon’s top 25 teams this season which include Ohio State No. 4, Notre Dame at No. 9, Penn State at No. 14, Michigan State at No. 16 and Wisconsin at No. 19.