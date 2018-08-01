Commits and targets alike have been tweeting out their offers from Michigan and every single one of them received the personalized graphic directly from Harbaugh.

Some staffs chose to send out scholarship offers last night starting at midnight to be the first to the party. Michigan opted for a different approach. Instead of having interns and random recruiting staffers flood inboxes last night, Jim Harbaugh decided to get up early and head to Schembechler Hall to personally send out official scholarship offers to every prospect he deems worthy.

The Michigan coaching staff has been preparing for this day for some time. August 1 marks the day that rising senior prospects can officially receiver a written scholarship offer from college football programs. Director of football creative Aaron Bills and the U-M staff have been working hard to get ready for today and all across social media platforms you can see their efforts in a visual form.

This is obviously not the complete list but there are some noteworthy prospects in the mix.

Indianapolis Warren Central four-star wide receiver David Bell had eliminated Michigan from his top group but is obviously still on U-M's mind. The 6-2, 180-pound receiver once said good things about the Wolverines and he is obviously still being recruited as evidenced by the official offer.

Round Rock (Texas) Cedar Ridge three-star wide receiver Jaylen Ellis has been committed to Baylor for more than a year but is still intrigued by Michigan. The 6-0, 186-pounder received an official offer earlier today and also confirmed earlier today that he will definitely be taking an official visit to Michigan later this fall.

Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva three-star cornerback Renardo Green committed to Florida State on April 16 but Michigan is still giving him some attention. The 6-0, 170-pounder checked out Ann Arbor earlier this year but committed to the Noles not long after.

Oakley (Calif.) Freedom three-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson picked up his Michigan offer in June and almost immediately put the Wolverines in his top group. Oregon, Cal and USC round out his finalists with Florida also hanging in there but just barely. Jackson reportedly has a commitment video ready to drop and it could be coming any day now.

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward two-star wide receiver Quintel Kent didn't tweet out his official offer but he confirmed with TheWolverine.com that he did receive one. The 6-0, 170-pounder took home MVP honors at Michigan's camp in late-June and picked up an offer in the process.