Amauri Pesek-Hickson Goes Blue
Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North three-star athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson has announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
THANK YOU too everyone who stands with me in my decision to commit to The University of Michigan.... #GoonSqaud19〽️ pic.twitter.com/dxyEkQ8xsc— AP8 (@amaurihickson) November 17, 2018
Pesek-Hickson just picked up his offer from Michigan a couple of weeks ago and immediately took a hard look at the Wolverines and is on campus as U-M takes on Indiana.
Pesek-Hickson is pledge No. 25 in Michigan's 2019 class, which is ranked No. 9 in the country according to Rivals.com. Pesek-Hickson joins versatile players like George Johnson III and Mike Sainristil as someone who could potentially play a couple of different spots on either side of the ball.
At 6-2, 215 pounds, Pesek-Hickson's positional future at Michigan will be interesting to follow. He started off as a tall, lean wide receiver prospect early on in his high school career but then shelved the cleats to focus on basketball. As a senior, Hickson came back out for football and has played mostly running back. It seems like the coaches at Michigan may actually see him as a future linebacker or viper. He's extremely well put together and explosive athletically giving him a wide array of skills on the football field.
