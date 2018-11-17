Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North three-star athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson has announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

THANK YOU too everyone who stands with me in my decision to commit to The University of Michigan.... #GoonSqaud19 〽️ pic.twitter.com/dxyEkQ8xsc

Pesek-Hickson just picked up his offer from Michigan a couple of weeks ago and immediately took a hard look at the Wolverines and is on campus as U-M takes on Indiana.

Pesek-Hickson is pledge No. 25 in Michigan's 2019 class, which is ranked No. 9 in the country according to Rivals.com. Pesek-Hickson joins versatile players like George Johnson III and Mike Sainristil as someone who could potentially play a couple of different spots on either side of the ball.