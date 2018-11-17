Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-17 15:41:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Amauri Pesek-Hickson Goes Blue

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Bzz9wpijxkbfldoykihb
Three-star athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson is pledge No. 25 for Michigan in the 2019 class.
Brandon Brown

Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North three-star athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson has announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

Pesek-Hickson just picked up his offer from Michigan a couple of weeks ago and immediately took a hard look at the Wolverines and is on campus as U-M takes on Indiana.

Pesek-Hickson is pledge No. 25 in Michigan's 2019 class, which is ranked No. 9 in the country according to Rivals.com. Pesek-Hickson joins versatile players like George Johnson III and Mike Sainristil as someone who could potentially play a couple of different spots on either side of the ball.

At 6-2, 215 pounds, Pesek-Hickson's positional future at Michigan will be interesting to follow. He started off as a tall, lean wide receiver prospect early on in his high school career but then shelved the cleats to focus on basketball. As a senior, Hickson came back out for football and has played mostly running back. It seems like the coaches at Michigan may actually see him as a future linebacker or viper. He's extremely well put together and explosive athletically giving him a wide array of skills on the football field.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}