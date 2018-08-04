Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact - Quintel Kent

Two-star wide receiver Quintel Kent committed to Michigan today after initially impressing the coaches in person in June.
When Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward two-star wide receiver Quintel Kent became the Wolverines' 19th commitment in the 2019 class, some people were a little surprised. The 6-0, 170-pounder had offers from just Bowling Green and Kent State but impressed the Michigan coaches during U-M's on-campus cam in late-June and left Ann Arbor with an offer. Here's how he fits in as a player, member of the 2019 class and future piece of U-M's roster.

