Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-03 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: DE David Ojabo Felt Most Comfortable at U-M

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30

Dcrruooulx6qwwakawbp
Three-star defensive end David Ojabo has only played football for one year.
Rivals.com

It’s been a busy few weeks for Michigan football in the recruiting world.

Since June 22, the Wolverines have hauled in nine recruits in this cycle, bringing the 2019 class to 19 players — good enough for the No. 3 class in the country.

One of those players is Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star defensive end David Ojabo, who committed to U-M on Monday.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}