Michigan Football Recruiting: Mike Sainristil Commits To Michigan
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil has announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
110% Committed ✊🏿〽️ pic.twitter.com/7AFI1CQlST— Mike Sainristil 🍬 (@MikeSainristil) November 4, 2018
Sainristil picked up his Michigan offer quite a while ago back in January. He was committed to Virginia Tech at the time but immediately showed interest in the Wolverines. He turned that into a low-key official visit in June while still being committed to the Hokies and left Ann Arbor that weekend knowing he'd eventually be a Wolverine.
A few weeks ago Sainristil publicly decommitted from Virginia Tech and the wheels were completely in motion at that time. He then made it known that he'd be in Ann Arbor again for Michigan's game against Penn State and everyone following his recruitment knew that he'd probably be committed to U-M before heading back to Massachusetts.
Sainristil is pledge No. 24 in Michigan's 2019 class, which is ranked No. 8 in the country according to Rivals.com. Sainristil joins versatile players like George Johnson III and Giles Jackson as someone who could potentially play in the slot or on defense with abilities in the return game as well.
At 5-9, 175 pounds, Sainristil is considered the No. 63 athlete in the country and No. 2 player in the state of Massachusetts. Sainristil is obviously a little on the small side but he's absolutely electric with the ball in his hands and does a really nice job in coverage as well. He's a very versatile player and could potentially play several positions at the next level.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook