Sainristil picked up his Michigan offer quite a while ago back in January. He was committed to Virginia Tech at the time but immediately showed interest in the Wolverines. He turned that into a low-key official visit in June while still being committed to the Hokies and left Ann Arbor that weekend knowing he'd eventually be a Wolverine.

A few weeks ago Sainristil publicly decommitted from Virginia Tech and the wheels were completely in motion at that time. He then made it known that he'd be in Ann Arbor again for Michigan's game against Penn State and everyone following his recruitment knew that he'd probably be committed to U-M before heading back to Massachusetts.

Sainristil is pledge No. 24 in Michigan's 2019 class, which is ranked No. 8 in the country according to Rivals.com. Sainristil joins versatile players like George Johnson III and Giles Jackson as someone who could potentially play in the slot or on defense with abilities in the return game as well.