Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Baldwin, the No. 36 running back in the country for the 2020 class, discretely committed to Michigan after visiting for the Penn State game but it felt impulsive and not very solid from the beginning. He was saying the right things about being part of U-M's class, but it never felt quite as legitimate as the other four junior commitments.

Baldwin looks solid on tape at 5-11, 197 pounds, but U-M will likely focus its attention on some more coveted backs in the 2020 class. Michigan's 2020 class is not considered the No. 14 class in the country according to Rivals.com's team rankings with pledges from Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham, Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon, San Antonio (Texas) San Antonio Christian four-star tight end Nick Patterson and West Bloomfield (Mich.) High three-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler still in place.