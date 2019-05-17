Michigan has been busy on the recruiting trail since arriving back home from their much talked about trip to South Africa days ago. The trip afforded a once in a lifetime opportunity for players and coaches alike to experience an african safari, different elements of culture and an overall great time. Now, the focus shifts back to the real world and that continued this morning as tight ends coach Sherrone Moore made his way down to Florida and offered 2022 Jacksonville (Fla.) Roberrt E Lee defensive back Jaheim Singletary.