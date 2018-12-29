Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Grading Michigan in all phases of a 41-15 loss to Florida:

Rushing Offense: D

The Wolverines got a spark from true freshman Christian Turner, who just missed setting the tone with a long touchdown run early, barely stepping out of bounds on a second-and-nine jet sweep. He got eight yards on the play, and U-M failed to get a first down on the next two carries with sophomore Ben Mason.

Michigan ran 12 times for 40 yards in the first quarter, but it went downhill from there. U-M managed only 10 yards in both the third and fourth quarters and never got the running game going, missing senior Karan Higdon and averaging just 2.6 yards per carry en route to 77 ground yards. Quarterbacks Shea Patterson and Joe Milton were the only players with rushes longer than eight yards.

Passing Offense: C-

Much of Michigan’s passing game against the Gators was horizontal, and it had to be. The offensive line struggled, especially on the right side, forcing Patterson to scramble. He was sacked five times and threw two picks, one a costly one on a deep ball into double coverage to start the second half, and the other was tipped and returned for touchdown.

The emphasis in the offseason needs to be on finding ways to either protect better or move the pocket and design better routes for a loaded set of receivers. That’s the most talented position group on the team.

Rushing Defense: F

Michigan allowed 257 yards rushing (6.4 per carry) that included four carries of 30 yards or more, even a 53-yard touchdown on third-and-20 in the fourth quarter, and 113 yards in the second quarter alone.

Florida quarterback Felipe Franks compromised the edges a number of times on the way to 74 yards rushing (he grossed 91). That was his most of the year by 28 yards.

Passing Defense: D

The Gators averaged 12.1 yards per completion and hit big plays of 41, 31, 30 and 28 yards. Three of them led to touchdowns, one to a field goal.

Franks finished with only 173 yards through the ar, but the big plays in both the passing and running games made the difference.

Special Teams: A-

Freshman kicker Jake Moody was really good again, making two of three field goals. The one he missed was a 52-yarder just left, and his kickoffs were outstanding again, high and deep. Three went for touchbacks, and the one that was returned went for just 14 yards.

Freshman Ronnie Bell took over for sophomore Ambry Thomas in the kick return game and had a nice 32-yarder to start the game, while junior Khaleke Hudson and sophomore J’Marick Woods both blocked punts. Hudson’s went for a safety.