Michigan Football's Bowl Projections Updated After Week 7

The Michigan Wolverines were idle this weekend during a scheduled by week, but their postseason bowl destination is still in motion heading into the second half of the season. The latest round of bowl projections from across college football media is out with a few notable updates. Here is a rundown of what national pundits and outlets are saying about where the Wolverines could go bowling this year.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara hopes to keep his team on track for championships (USA TODAY Sports Images)

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Orange Bowl vs. Georgia, Dec. 31 (Miami Gardens, Florida)

This week's update from Bonagura is the biggest in projecting Michigan's outlook for the rest of the year. He has the Wolverines making the College Football Playoff and taking on the Georgia Bulldogs. This would mean head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines finally busted through the Big Ten East and won in Indianapolis. Anything that happened from there would be gravy.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Rose Bowl vs. Oregon, Jan. 1 (Pasadena, California)

The other ESPN projection this week sends Michigan out west to take on the Oregon Ducks. The subplot here would involve a showdown with a team that beat Ohio State earlier in the season. Landing here would likely mean Michigan did not beat the Buckeyes, but this would be a nice consolation prize.

CBS Sports: Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame, Jan. 1 (Glendale, Arizona)

It is rare that a bowl matchup could pit two rivals against each other, but that is what Jerry Palm of CBS Sports projects for the Fiesta Bowl. Palm has the Wolverines doing battle with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan's historic non-conference rival in a series that is on hold until 2033. This would be Michigan's first trip to the Fiesta Bowl since 1986.

College Football News: Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame, Jan. 1 (Glendale, Arizona)

Go ahead and throw College Football News into the ring as an outlet that projects a Michigan/Notre Dame showdown. "Welcome to the College Football Playoff committee’s dream New Year’s Six matchup," they write.

Athlon Sports: Peach Bowl vs. Wake Forest, Dec. 30 (Atlanta, Georgia)

Michigan and Wake Forest matching up would provide a unique matchup for both teams. The Wolverines and Demon Deacons have played twice in their program histories in 1976 and 1988, both Michigan wins in Ann Arbor.

