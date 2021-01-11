Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh announced that he signed a four-year contract extension on Friday, and Monday, senior safety Brad Hawkins revealed that he will be back for one more year in Ann Arbor. Hawkins is taking advantage of the NCAA deeming the 2020 season a free year of eligibility due to the oddities of the campaign stemming from the global coronavirus pandemic.

"First and foremost, I always want to show my gratitude and praise to God for His continued blessing, especially during these difficult times," Hawkins wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account. "Without Him, I would not be who I am and I would not be in the position I am in, doing what I love. I would also like to thank my friends and family for always backing me and supporting me throughout the highs and lows of life.

"This past year has been unlike any that we have ever seen before, filled with many challenges, yet it was a learning experience for me. I have learned so much about myself and where I see myself going in the coming years.

"I was so excited for the opportunity to play this season to be able to sharpen my skills and be the best player I know I was meant to be, but due to unforeseen circumstances, our season was cut short. There is so much work left to do.

"After careful consideration and discussions with my loved ones, I have decided to come back for the 2021-2022 season."