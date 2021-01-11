Michigan Football's Brad Hawkins To Return For Fifth Year With Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh announced that he signed a four-year contract extension on Friday, and Monday, senior safety Brad Hawkins revealed that he will be back for one more year in Ann Arbor. Hawkins is taking advantage of the NCAA deeming the 2020 season a free year of eligibility due to the oddities of the campaign stemming from the global coronavirus pandemic.
"First and foremost, I always want to show my gratitude and praise to God for His continued blessing, especially during these difficult times," Hawkins wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account. "Without Him, I would not be who I am and I would not be in the position I am in, doing what I love. I would also like to thank my friends and family for always backing me and supporting me throughout the highs and lows of life.
"This past year has been unlike any that we have ever seen before, filled with many challenges, yet it was a learning experience for me. I have learned so much about myself and where I see myself going in the coming years.
"I was so excited for the opportunity to play this season to be able to sharpen my skills and be the best player I know I was meant to be, but due to unforeseen circumstances, our season was cut short. There is so much work left to do.
"After careful consideration and discussions with my loved ones, I have decided to come back for the 2021-2022 season."
January 11, 2021
An honorable mention selection by the league media this past season, Hawkins was the fourth leading tackler for U-M with 39 stops, including 25 solos. He broke up two passes with one tackle for loss.
Hawkins started in 10 of his 11 appearances during the 2019 season, and made 53 tackles and one pass breakup for the campaign. He played alongside current Minnesota Viking Josh Metellus in the defensive backfield. The former wide receiver saw game action on special teams in 25 total games during his freshman and sophomore seasons in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Hawkins is the first Wolverine senior to announce that he is using his extra year of eligibility to return to Ann Arbor.
