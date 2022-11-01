Throughout the offseason the discussion around the Michigan defense centered on how Michigan would replace Aidan Hutchinson, the #2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Hutchinson set the Michigan single season sack record in 2021 with 14.

Mike Morris was pegged as next man up by coaches, something he himself talked about often and never shied away from.

Morris was not on the Bednarik Award watchlist to start the season, he was added yesterday, it turns out because he is now a semifinalist for the award given to the nation's best defensive player by the Maxwell Club.