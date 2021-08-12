Michigan Football Offensive Line Position Battles Continue To Rage On

Michigan Wolverines football offensive line coach Sherrone Moore switched over from mentoring tight ends this offseason and added a co-offensive coordinator tag to his job title. He hit the ground running in the spring, and loves what he's seen from the team so far in fall camp as he works alongside six new assistant coaches, including quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss and running backs coach Mike Hart. "It’s fun to be here, fun to be working," Moore said Thursday. "It’s really cool when you walk over to the defensive side of the ball, and the vibe doesn’t change; it’s all the same. Those guys get along, and we’re all really meshing. "It’s been a great environment — it’s been energetic, it’s been fun, it’s been competitive, it’s been physical, it’s been exciting. It’s been all the things you want in a training camp. Just ready to get going." Michigan has three likely starters on the offensive line — redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes redshirt junior Andrew Stueber and second-year freshman Zak Zinter. Hayes is a left tackle, through and through, but Zinter, who exclusively played right guard last season, also has the ability to play center, while Stueber can step in at either right tackle or right guard. Six days into fall camp, it appears Moore is still shuffling some pieces around in an attempt to find the best combination of the top five up front. RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Practice Intel, Depth Chart Movers, Surprises RELATED: Wolverine TV: Steve Clinkscale, Sherrone Moore Talk Michigan Fall Camp

Michigan Wolverines football offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore coached U-M's tight ends from 2018 to 2020. (Brandon Brown)

Zinter and sixth-year Andrew Vastardis continue to both receive reps at center. "[Zinter is] getting some reps there," Moore said. "'V' is, as well. We’re really trying to keep them balanced, keep them all fresh, but make sure they understand each position to keep the variation going. He’s getting reps there, as well as guard, so we’re keeping it rolling." Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis recently said that Zinter may be the team's top offensive player regardless of position. Moore raved about Zinter and the value he brings in the trenches. "You just see versatility," Moore said. "He has everything you want in a lineman — he’s tall, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical, he’s athletic, he’s smart, he can make every call that you need to have made, he can block every front, he can block any defender … and he does it with a violence and a physical that you want, that you need, that you have to have. "He’s just very athletic; he has the versatility to do it, and that’s the main reason we chose to be able to move him and work him around, because he can do that versatility-wise. And if he can’t do it, then there’s no reason for us to do it. "As coaches, we’ve got to be smart in how we manipulate players. We talk about, in our room, it’s just like a slot receiver. You’ve got to put a slot receiver in the slot and put an outside receiver on the outside. Some guys can move from outside to in; some guys can’t — it’s the same thing on the offensive line, so we try to make sure we can do that with our guys." Moore and Co. have multiple options at right tackle, and a lot of those have to do with how center and right guard shake out. If Zinter does indeed slide over to center, it's likely that Stueber moves down to right guard and one of redshirt freshman Karsen Barnhart or redshirt freshman Trente Jones takes over at tackle.

