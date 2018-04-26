Ole Miss QB transfer Shea Patterson will play this fall for the Wolverines. University of Michigan

As first reported by The Wolverine, Michigan junior quarterback Shea Patterson will be ruled immediately eligible for the 2018 season. Those close to it tell us Michigan's representatives, the NCAA and others have been manning the phones for many hours to work this out, and it could be announced as soon as tomorrow. Patterson, who transferred to Michigan in December from Ole Miss, filed an appeal to the NCAA to play immediately — typically not allowed by transfers. He claimed that former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze and others in the program lied to him during the recruiting process while the school was dealing with NCAA violations in 2016. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound signal caller completed 166-of-260 passes last season for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven games before missing the rest of the season with an injury. That's more passing yards and touchdowns than all of Michigan's quarterbacks had in 2017 — in 13 games. He is a former five-star recruit and No. 1 quarterback in the 2016 class.