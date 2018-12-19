Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Ojabo is raw and is considered the No. 38 strongside defensive end in the country because of it. Brandon Brown

Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star strongside defensive end David Ojabo is officially a part of the Michigan football program.

Statistics

• As a senior, Ojabo had had 50 tackles, including 17 for loss and 12 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles, one he returned for a touchdown. • As a junior, which was Ojabo's first year of football, he recorded 35 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Honors

• Named to the 2018 All-Mid-Atlantic Prep League Football First Team on the defensive side of the ball. • Named to the 207 All-MAPL Football Second Team on the defensive side of the ball.

Recruitment

• Pledged to Michigan on July 2, 2018. • Was recruited by Greg Mattison as well as Don Brown. • Chose Michigan over Arizona State, Baylor, Clemson, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and West Virginia among others. • Will enroll early at Michigan in early January.



Did You Know?

• Ojabo was born in Nigeria, raised in Scotland and attended high school in New Jersey. • He originally came to the United States with the hopes of playing basketball or even soccer before football. • Boasts an 11.27 personal record in the 100-meter dash. • At Nike's Opening regional camp in New Jersey, Ojabo ran a 4.75 in the 40 and a 4.40 in the shuttle drill. The marked a 40-foot power ball throw and a 33.3-inch vertical jump for a Nike+ Football Rating of 106.74, good for No. 13 overall at the event.

They Said It

• Blair head coach Jim Saylor: "He’s a freak athletically and he’s just learning the game. He went from practice one as a junior, where he’d never been in a three-point stance in his life, to getting better and better. He’s so raw and new to it all that I can’t really say if he’s a pass rusher or a run stuffer, but I can tell you in the run game, he makes a lot of plays on the opposite side of the field with his hustle. "The kid is just a freak — he has so much upside." • Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman: "He's an absolute physical freak. He's someone that I think has one of the highest ceilings in this class. I'm excited to see what he can do once he gets to Michigan and really takes advantage of the weight training and offseason program. "He's really raw when it comes to technique, but I expect him to use his physical tools to his advantage. I think he'll be a difference-maker on defense once he comes into his own."

2019 Projection