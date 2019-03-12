Josh Ross will likely step in to Devin Bush's position.

Michigan’s linebacking core is another question mark heading into spring practice. Michigan’s defense is losing arguably its best defensive player in Devin Bush Jr. who departed one year early to head for the NFL. Bush finished 2018 with 66 total tackles, eight and a half for loss, four and a half sacks, and four pass deflections. The only other Wolverine linebacker who graduated is Noah Furbush. His role was limited last season as he finished the year with only 12 tackles, one pass deflection and one interception. He finished his career playing in 45 games and totaled 56 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two fumbles recovered. While Furbush’s production wouldn’t be hard to replicate, Bush’s success directing traffic in the middle of Don Brown’s defense will be hard to replace. The Wolverines have plenty of the experience at the position, but they will need those players to step up their play with Bush gone.

Projected Starters: Josh Ross (junior), Devin Gil (redshirt junior) and Khaleke Hudson (senior)

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson had 44 tackles last season. Lon Horwedel

Ross is the most likely candidate to fill Bush’s role in the defense. Last season, he played in every single game finished with 54 total tackles, five and a half for loss, two pass deflections, and one sack. He was Bush’s replacement in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, however, the entire defense struggled to stop the Gators. In his first season of action, Ross had a PFF grade of 78.8 and had 14 total pressures. However, he struggled in coverage. Ross is not on Bush’s level, but with Bush destined for becoming a first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, not many players would be. Ross is talented and has good experience, but he needs to step up in his larger role. At the other two starting linebacker spots, Michigan brings back Hudson and Gil who started last season for the Wolverines. In 2017, Hudson had a breakout season, accumulating 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions and 11 pass deflections at the viper position. However, he was not able to back up that season in 2018 as his production fell to just 44 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and a pass deflection. With Bush gone, Hudson is likely Michigan’s best linebacker and he needs to prove that. He has the speed to do so, but his disappointing 2018 season leaves room to grow. With question marks along the defensive line in terms of pass rush, Hudson could be called on to rush the passer more. On the other side, Gil started all 13 games last and had 33 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. However, Gil had a PFF grade of 63.0 last season, which is below average. This shows he brings experience, but he needs to step up his game, especially in coverage where he had his lowest grade.

Key Reserves: Jordan Glasgow (fifth-year senior), Josh Uche (senior), Jordan Anthony (redshirt sophomore), Cameron McGrone (redshirt freshman)

Josh Uche had seven sacks last season. Lon Horwedel

Glasgow will be a key reserve for Michigan as he has great experience in his three seasons in Ann Arbor. He has played in 39 career games and has started twice, accumulating 51 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. He won’t be called on as a starter, but he could fill in if someone goes down with an injury. Uche is a hybrid player for the Wolverines and with Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich’s pass rushing gone, Uche will need to play a larger role getting to the quarterback. Uche had seven sacks last season, but tailed off at the end of the season and did not get a sack in the final four games. Anthony has only played in three games in his career and only 38 career snaps. McGrone didn’t see the field last season as a linebacker, but he came into Michigan as a four-star player, according to Rivals. Both Anthony and McGrone should be able to slide into backup roles and see significant snaps behind Gil and Ross.

Final Verdict